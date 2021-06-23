541kg of Cocaine with Estimated Value of R243m Found in KZN Depot

In KwaZulu-Natal, an intelligence-driven operation resulted in the confiscation of a large container of drugs

In Isipingo, 541kg of cocaine was found in a container depot which was allegedly supposed to be storing animal food with brand logos on the bags

The estimated street value of the drugs is a massive R243 million and the Hawks and border security have been commended for their hard work

A container depot in Isipingo, KZN was found with 541 kilograms of drugs with an estimated street value of over R243 million. An intelligence-driven operation was conducted in the early hours of 22 June.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team along with the members from Durban Harbour and Crime Intelligence Border Security made their way to the depot where the container, which allegedly had animal food, was located and searched.

26 Canvas bags with the TikTok logo and Jaguar brand on them were found containing large bricks of cocaine. An investigation is ongoing to track and apprehend the alleged drug traffickers.

541kgs of cocaine was recently confiscated from a KZN depot after an intelligence-driven operation was conducted. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

Encouraging words shared by the National Head of the Hawks

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebaya, the national head of the Hawks, shared his praise for the team who uncovered the large haul of drugs. He added that the Hawks are cracking down on drug cartels and this specific bust shows that there are organised crime groups operating in the area.

South Africa's response to the drug bust and its repercussions

Moloto Nchabeleng said:

"Great work but my question is what gonna happen to those drugs? They are forever doing investigations until these drugs disappear, I mean I never ever hear the report of those investigations leading to arrests of perpetrators.

"I am starting to believe that the high officials are the ones who know about the drugs circulating in the country. I only want to know what do they do about it after they got it?"

Jason Devey commented:

"Where are all the Facebook warriors bad-mouthing the SAPS now? I'm looking at you if you ever mentioned anything like, 'Why arrest this guy when the millions worth of drugs is being brought into our country?' Where are you now?"

George Mkhwanazi shared:

"If we had a government that loves its citizens, it would sanction a country based on its nationals deeds. There is no way one can find so many drugs in any African country."

2 SANDF officers and a foreign national arrested after being caught transporting illegal cigarettes

In more news about a bust of illegal goods, Briefly News reported that two South African National Defence Force members aged 27 and 38 years old were found with an undocumented 30-year-old foreign national allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes in an army vehicle.

The trio is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate's Court on 21 June. They were arrested on 18 June for allegedly transporting the cigarettes. SAPS stated that they received information about an army vehicle that was allegedly loaded with illegal goods.

Police present at Beitbridge border crossing were given information regarding a loaded army vehicle loaded with illicit cigarettes scheduled to be sent to an anonymous buyer near Musina. They then responded by setting up a stop-and-search operation next to the Baobab Truck Park.

