The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has put out a rallying cry for South Africans to join in the march against SAHPRA and the government

The EFF is calling for the inclusion of Russia's Sputnik-V and Chinese Sinovac vaccines as part of the South African government's vaccine rollout

South Africans wasted little time in sharing their thoughts as social media was ablaze with opposing views

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on South Africans to band with them to demand additional Covid-19 vaccines from abroad.

The party published a statement on Twitter on Friday mobilising South Africans to protest against the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and the government. The march is planned for June 25.

The EFF has called on society to join in the march for the inclusion of Chinese and Russian vaccines as part of the country's rollout programme. Image: Laird Forbes/ Getty Images.

This is as the party demands for the inclusion of the Sputnik-V and Sinovac vaccines, which are produced in Russia and China, respectively, as part of the national government's vaccine rollout programme, according to News24.

The party declared that it is left with little choice but to resort to a massive public demonstration against the regulatory authority if the foreign-produced vaccines are not given a green light.

South African social media users, in their usual routine of putting a funny spin on even the most serious of topics, got in on it by expressing their views on what they think should really happen.

To march, or not to march

The EEF's statement garnered a mixed bag of responses:

@Mnelisi

"Just so I understand, EFF wants us to have a mass gathering protest during the third wave to demand vaccines that ought to protect us from a disease that spreads really fast in mass gatherings?"

@HonourableHloni

"Leaders of the restaurant industry must close ranks and join the march. If we achieve mass vaccinations, their businesses stand to benefit immensely."

@01_surprise

"Word of advice comrade Malema. It is important to check if society is willing to be vaccinated before we blame the government because, not long ago, CJ Mongoeng abused his power and created doubts and fear on this issue and you kept quiet, my comrade."

@MvieMvie5

"Haibo, you want to comply now with vaccination? I thought you said you will never comply with anything related to COVID-19."

Julius Malema called out for hosting super spreader event

Former Democratic Alliance party leader Helen Zille took to Twitter to accuse Julius Malema of hosting super spreader events in an effort to have the upcoming local elections cancelled.

Briefly News reported previously stated that the IEC would only postpone elections if Covid becomes rampant and out of control. Zille’s tweet was prompted by a rally EFF leader Julius Malema hosted in commemoration of Youth Day in South Africa on 16 June.

This is despite Malema calling on the youth to register to vote at the rally. Malema stated that to only complain was useless as he hosted a rally outside a Tshwane high school to protest against racism at the said school.

