EFF unimpressed by Alert Level 3 due to limitation on political gatherings

On Tuesday, 15 June, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be moving to an adjusted level 3 lockdown due to the rise in Covid-19 infections

The Economic Freedom Fighters have now expressed their concern over political gatherings being limited due to the fact that regulations have changed

The party shared a statement on Twitter explaining their stance on the move to adjusted Level 3 ahead of local government elections

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have expressed their opinion on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s choice to put South Africa back into Level 3 lockdown.

Ramaphosa spoke about the new limitations on Tuesday, 15 June, with the highlights being the change of curfew to between 10pm and 4am, restricting the number of people at gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

There is also a limit on the off-site sale of alcohol between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have expressed their disdain for the limitations on gatherings. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

EFF unimpressed due to limitations on political gatherings

The EFF expressed disdain relating to the limit on gatherings, primarily against the limit of political gatherings as the local government elections are expected to commence in October 2021.

The limitations may impact the political campaign of the EFF in a negative way. In spite of lockdown, the EFF confirmed that they will not halt their political activity on route to the elections, according to The South African.

EFF's statement on Level 3

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Public response to the EFF's statement

@Mthurara said:

"Malema, like all populists, is obsessed with political rallies. Not holding political gatherings affects all parties, and as such the political space is level."

@JustDemulcent wrote:

"So political activity must continue but schools must close during Covid? Do you guys ever sit and think?"

Move to Alert Level 3

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa addressed South Africa on Tuesday, 15 June and informed the nation that adjustments to the national lockdown would take place by moving South Africa to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday evening.

He started his speech by reminding people of the huge impact the pandemic has had on the lives of South Africans.

"I know that we have grown impatient with the constraints that have been put on our lives."

Restrictions

The president said that South Africa has endured two devastating waves of Covid-19 and the restrictions have made it possible for healthcare services to cope.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za