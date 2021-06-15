Breaking: Ramaphosa moves South Africa to Alert Level 3 as infections rise

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted another "family meeting" and told the country that Alert Level 3 would be implemented

A host of new restrictions have been put into place that will restrict the number of people being allowed to attend events, a new curfew and restrictions on the sale of alcohol

Gauteng has become a hotspot for Covid-19 with two-thirds of infections being reported in the province and hospitals are reaching capacity

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africa on Tuesday, 15 June and informed the nation that adjustments to the national lockdown would take place by moving South Africa to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday evening.

He started his speech by reminding people of the huge impact the pandemic has had on the lives of South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa moves South Africa to Alert Level 3 from Tuesday evening. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

"I know that we have grown impatient with the constraints that have been put on our lives."

Restrictions

The president said that South Africa has endured two devastating waves of Covid-19 and the restrictions have made it possible for the healthcare service to cope.

New restrictions

Curfew is from 22:00 to 04:00

Gatherings will be limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. If a venue cannot ensure social distancing then only 50% of the venue can be occupied.

Funerals and cremations cannot have more than 50 people present.

Alcohol sales on-site will be allowed until 21:00.

Drinking alcohol in public places is strictly prohibited.

Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings are still prohibited.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption is only permitted from 10:00-18:00 from Monday to Thursday. This excludes public holidays.

Ramaphosa said that these measures were necessary and if action is not taken then the it is possible that the country will lose grasp of the virus.

The vaccination programme is the first step to controlling the virus. With the third wave sweeping through South Africa infections are on the rise.

"You could get infected while traveling in a taxi, you could catch it from a coworker who is not wearing a mask. Your friend or family member may not have sanitised their hands before offering you a plate of food... You may infect your grandparents when you visit them."

Gauteng

Gauteng has been hard hit by the third wave with two-thirds of the nations infections being reported in the province.

Hospitals are reaching capacity and urgent action is necessary. Deaths across the country have increased by 48%.

Infections

Ramaphosa warned that it is people's behaviour that results in the virus being spread. He said that some people do not display symptoms but are positive with Covid-19.

A person without a facemask could spread the virus. Asymptomatic patients are putting the lives of others at risk by not practising proper social distancing.

Ramaphosa urged people who test positive to quarantine for ten days regardless of the inconvenience.

Responsibility

Ramaphosa reminded people that

Gauteng Covid-19 hotspot

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in what is being referred to as the third wave of Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, more than 3 800 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The Gauteng provincial government said in a statement on Monday that 3 859 persons were battling Covid-19 in private and public hospitals as of 13 June. Over the last nine days, the province's hospitalisations have grown by 797 admissions.

