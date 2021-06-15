Covid 19 update: 5 000 new cases, almost 4 000 hospitalised in Gauteng

Just over 5 000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in South Africa in the last 24 hours, which is a growing concern

Almost 4 000 people have been hospitalised due to the virus in the Gauteng province - the third wave is affecting them worst

Experts are calling for stricter regulations as matters seem to be getting worse for South Africa and the situation is not looking good

In what is being referred to as the third wave of Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, more than 3 800 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The Gauteng provincial government said in a statement on Monday that 3 859 persons were battling Covid-19 in private and public hospitals as of 13 June. Over the last nine days, the province's hospitalisations have grown by 797 admissions.

Almost 4 000 people have had to be taken to the hospital in Gauteng because of Covid-19 complications. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

With 198 309 cases and 3 643 deaths, Johannesburg is the worst-affected municipality, followed by Tshwane with 134 595 cases and 3 326 deaths, according to a report by News24.

According to IOL, the troubling rise in Covid-19 cases has been attributed to social gatherings and a lack of discipline on the part of South Africans to stick to the lockdown limitations.

MAC is calling for more restrictions

The head of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), Professor Koleka Mlisana is urging for tougher restrictions. Mlisana, who took over the ministerial advisory group on Covid-19 from Professor Salim Abdool Karim, expressed alarm about the sharp spike in cases.

“If we really don’t manage, it will spill over to the healthcare facilities, which we cannot have right now," she said.

Previous Covid-19 update shows that the situation is worsening

Briefly News previously reported that there were over 7 600 new cases and 59 deaths reported a day ago. In a single day, South Africa registered approximately 7 600 new Covid-19 infections.

More than 60% of the new infections have occurred in Gauteng, bringing the total number of active cases in South Africa to almost 82 000.

Another 59 people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to almost 57 700. In the meantime, 44,560 tests were completed in less than 24 hours, according to a report by eNCA.

"The majority of new cases are from the Gauteng province (64%), followed by the Western Cape (9%) and North West (7%) provinces," said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh.

