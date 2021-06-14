3rd wave Covid 19 Update: Over 7 600 new cases and 59 deaths

The third wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa has spiked dramatically with over 7 600 new cases reported in the last 24 hours

59 more people have died because of the virus, which has brought the death toll to over 57 000 lives lost

Mzansi social media users are concerned with the rate of new infections in the country and are begging for compliance with health recommendations

In a single day, South Africa registered approximately 7 600 new Covid-19 infections. More than 60% of the new infections have occurred in Gauteng, bringing the total number of active cases in South Africa to almost 82 000.

Another 59 people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to almost 57 700. In the meantime, 44,560 tests were completed in less than 24 hours, according to a report by eNCA.

"The majority of new cases are from the Gauteng province (64%), followed by the Western Cape (9%) and North West (7%) provinces," said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh.

South Africa is still coming to terms with the country entering the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi social media users worried about the new spike in cases

According to News24, the recovery rate is currently at 91.9%, which translates to 1 606 581 recoveries. Mzansi social media users are concerned with the spike in new cases and reacted online.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@gregphilps said:

"Gauteng consistently more than 65%, and I bet a much higher positivity rate! Time for region-specific restrictions, it’s a no-brainer!"

@andrehanekom007 commented:

"As percentages are rising, so is our responsibility to step up for positive change. Lives are at stake and families are broken down with losing loved ones. Take care and be safe."

@koesal said:

"The positivity rate shows that we are not cooperating. Come on SA, we can do better."

Gauteng is not coping with the 3d wave, according to experts

Briefly News previously reported that Salim Abdool Karim said that Gauteng is not coping with the third wave and tougher restrictions are on the cards. The third wave of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in Gauteng and the government is mulling over possible changes to the restrictions.

Ministerial Advisory Committee head Salim Abdool Karim said that tough restrictions are on the cards. Besides most of the country's new infections being reported in the province, the hospitals are also struggling to keep up.

Over 50% of the 8 000 new infections reported in South Africa over a 24-hour period were in Gauteng, according to eNCA.

