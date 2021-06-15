Rise in 3rd Wave of Covid-19 Infections Imminent in SA, Warns Dr Musa Mthobeni

Former YO TV presenter and medical doctor Musa Mthobeni has cautioned South Africans amid a steady increase in Covid-19 infections

The country is currently experiencing a third wave of the pandemic with Mthobeni highlighting the strain on hospitals

The SA Medical Association has lamented the general lack of resources in both private and public sector hospitals

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Medical doctor and 'mini-celeb' Musa Mthobeni has called on the country to exercise caution amid fears of a possible surge in Covid-19 infections.

South Africa is currently experiencing a third wave of the pandemic with the newest available numbers suggesting an ominous road ahead. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in its latest report on Monday showed that 5 552 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the country.

Dr Musa Mthobeni notes with concern the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country. Image: @DrMusaMthombeni/ Twitter/ Instagram

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

This represents an 18.5% positivity rate from the total number of 1 752 630 infections recorded since the start of the pandemic. Mthombeni, the former YO TV presenter-turned-doctor, took to Twitter and detailed how medical facilities are experiencing strain as they battle the scourge.

He tweeted:

“I just walked into one of the hospitals I work at respiratory area (area where patients coming to hospital with breathing issues). There are at least 50 people being treated. This isn’t a ward. This is an admission area."

TimessLIVE reported on Monday that private hospitals in Gauteng are under severe strain owing to what is now a confirmed third wave of infection.

SAMA expresses concern over lack of resources

Chairperson of the SA Medical Association (SAMA) Dr Angelique Coetzee said it is proving more challenging to secure beds for Covid-19 patients, adding that many of those infected are lying in the casualty wards at private hospitals.

“This whole weekend I sat with patients who could not be admitted and whose oxygen levels were low. So you know how stressful that is? Do you know how it feels that the patient can die and there is no bed and you have to treat that patient out of hospital?

“There is no increase in beds, there is no increase in doctors and there is no increase in nurses — and it is not going to change,” she said.

She also strongly urged the elderly to get vaccinated.

Covid-19 update: 5 000 new cases, nearly 4 000 hospitalised in Gauteng

In what is being referred to as the third wave of Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, more than 3 800 patients have been admitted to hospitals. The Gauteng provincial government said in a statement on Monday that 3 859 people were battling Covid-19 in private and public hospitals as of 13 June.

Over the last nine days, the province's hospitalisations have grown by 797 admissions. With 198 309 cases and 3 643 deaths, Johannesburg is the worst-affected municipality, followed by Tshwane with 134 595 cases and 3 326 deaths, according to a report by News24.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za