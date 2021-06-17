Helen Zille Calls Out EFF's Julius Malema for Hosting Super Spreader Event

Helen Zille has accused Julius Malema of trying to get the elections postponed by hosting a large rally that went against Covid regulations

EFF party leader Julius Malema hosted a rally outside a Tshwane high school to protest against racism at the school

The EFF rally that took place outside Uitsig High School was also in commemoration of Youth Day and was attended by over 100 EFF members

Former Democratic Alliance party leader Helen Zille took to Twitter to accuse Julius Malema of hosting super spreader events in an effort to have the upcoming local elections cancelled.

Helen Zille has lashed out at Julius Malema over his decision to hold a political rally on Youth Day that was attended by more than 100 people. Source: Rodger Bosch, Laird Forbes / Getty Images

She stated that the IEC would only postpone elections if Covid becomes rampant and out-of-control. Zille’s tweet was prompted by a rally EFF leader Julius Malema hosted in commemoration of Youth Day, 16 June.

This is despite Malema calling on the youth to register to vote at the rally. Malema stated that to only complain was useless. South Africans had a few mixed reactions to Zille's tweet.

Ntsikelelo on Twitter said:

"Welcome back Makhulu. Covid is rampant without the super spreader rallies, you should be directing your outrage to useless Ramaphosa for failing to vaccinate us."

Johaan de Lange said:

"I have read comments about the election here. It seems that the comrades are confused. It's not general elections in October, it's municipal elections. You are not voting for party policies in October, you are voting for guys who can deliver services. DA has the best record."

Mogau Mabapa said:

"Let's say you are correct. How are you and other parties going to do door-to-door in persuading others to vote for you? What will he stand to benefit if elections are postponed?"

Oscar Ratombo said:

"#Malema is correct, political parties were never given enough time to canvass, the election must be postponed, if government can speed up vaccination to all vulnerable groups then will reach herd immunity at least by September 2021."

The rally was hosted outside Uitsig High School with over 100 EFF members present, as reported by the City Press. The event went against Covid regulations that stipulate a maximum of 100 people for outdoor events.

According to EWN, EFF members arrived at 8am on 16 June to protest in front of the school because of the recent racism allegations aimed at the school.

A viral video of a school learner at Uitsig High School wearing an EFF beret being manhandled by school guards upset EFF members and prompted subsequent protests against the school.

Malema urges EFF party members to disregard Level 3 regulations

In another report by Briefly News, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the party will not comply with Level 3 regulations. This comes after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country back to Level 3 on Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

