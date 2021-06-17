EFF Leader Julius Malema Urges Party Members to Disregard Level 3 Regulations

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says they will not listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the new Covid-19 regulations

Malema says Ramaphosa has no intentions to save the country as far as the raging pandemic is concerned because he doesn’t want to roll out the vaccine

The outspoken politician explained they will not respect the revised laws even if it means they have to go to jail for that

Marking their Youth Day commemoration on Wednesday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the party will not comply with Level 3 regulations. This comes after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country back to Level 3 on Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mzansi is currently being hit by the third wave of infections and the Gauteng province is suffering the most.

However, the outspoken politician said they will not heed the call to follow the adjusted regulations even if it means jail time.

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged his party members to disregard Level 3 regulations. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Malema was speaking at a rally held in Centurion and said they will not listen to Ramaphosa any more because he has no intentions as far as the vaccine is concerned.

Malema lashes out at Ramaphosa

Malema said, according to TimesLIVE:

“From today, we don’t listen to what Ramaphosa says about the coronavirus. We don’t comply with nonsense he says about the coronavirus until he gives us vaccine and vaccinates our people because he has no intention of vaccinating our people.

“The Russians have offered vaccine but they refused it. We want our country back. Let us go and reclaim our country from Ramaphosa. If it means death, so be it. If it means prison, we will wait with honour because prison for revolutionaries is an honour. Only cowards will be scared of prison,” he told supporters.

Malema addresses unemployment and racism

The EFF parliamentary leader expressed his views, saying the country’s youth had nothing to celebrate as unemployment statistics had reached an all-time high of 64%.

At the same time, News24 reports that ‘Juju’ lashed out at the Uitsig High School, labelling the institution a crime scene. Malema is quoted:

“This school is not a school; it is a crime scene because racism is a crime,” he said.

Malema added that youth of 1976 fought against racism on June 16 and now “history is repeating itself”.

"We come here because the grandchildren of Vorster are presiding over this school. They are continuing the legacy of their murderous grandfather because it is in their blood. All they know is to dish out hatred on black people.”

eNCA also reported that Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday after a meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday. It also comes as the country is at the centre of a third coronavirus wave.

Liquor traders welcome the regulations

In other stories related to the country’s revised lockdown regulations, Briefly News has it that the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association (SALBA) has welcomed the decision by Ramaphosa not to enforce a total shutdown on alcohol sales.

This comes after the president announced on Tuesday that South Africa would be moving to coronavirus Alert Level 3 amid a surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

The country is currently experiencing a third wave of the pandemic. The sale of alcohol is only allowed between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday under the new restrictions.

The restrictions further allow for onsite consumption of alcohol at restaurants but only until 9pm, while the hours of the curfew are between 10pm and 4am.

