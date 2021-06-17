Lamiez Holworthy Blasts Youth Day: "Nothing Happy About This"

The timeline was really dark this year when it came to Youth Day and Lamiez Holworthy was definitely feeling it too

The Mzansi media personality said that there is nothing positive about Youth Day this time around, in her opinion

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to vent about being unemployed and not being able to make ends meet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

This year's Youth Day celebrations left a bitter taste in Mzansi's mouths because of the pandemic and other struggles. People are not feeling happy because there are no jobs and most of the youth in the country is unemployed.

Mzansi DJ Lamiez Holworthy took to social media to give her stance on the situation during the day and said:

"If we keeping it 100, there’s really nothing happy about this Youth Day."

Lamiez Holworthy feels that there's nothing to celebrate this year when it comes to Youth Day. Image: @LamiezHolworthy

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi social media users complained on the timeline on Youth Day

What was supposed to be a celebration of the youth turned into a discussion on the timeline about where the country is going wrong with everything. In the comments section of Lamiez's tweet, Mzansi social media users decided to vent.

@Nosiphomashego said:

"I have never worked in my life (turning 27) while grandparents that are over 65 are employed and stealing state funds."

@ThecoolestW commented:

"The celebration of Youth Day should be cancelled until the youth gets employment, at least there'll be something to celebrate by then."

@LiaEggs said:

"We shall get there one day. Ourselves as the youth we can only create opportunities for ourselves and support each other."

Somizi dragged for rocking a school uniform on Youth Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo did not receive great comments for wearing a school uniform on Youth Day. Somizi celebrated Youth Day by donning a high school uniform but it did not go quite the way he had planned it.

Many felt that there was nothing to celebrate this year as a large majority of the youth were without jobs. Somizi captioned the picture:

“Happy youth day every young person in Mzansi from SOM G HIGH.”

Taking to his picture, social media users shared their thoughts about it and most of them felt that Somgaga was out of touch with reality.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za