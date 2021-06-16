Somizi Mhlongo dragged for wearing school uniform on Youth Day

Somizi Mhlongo was dragged by Mzansi social media users after he wore a school uniform to celebrate Youth Day

The media personality posed with the uniform, in expensive shoes next to his expensive car

Many felt that he was out of touch with real youth issues, including the high unemployment rates

Somizi celebrated Youth Day by donning a high school uniform but it did not go quite the way he had planned it.

Somizi Mhlongo decided to wear a uniform for Youth Day. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Many felt that there was nothing to celebrate this year as a large majority of the youth were without jobs.

Somizi captioned the picture:

“Happy youth day every young person in Mzansi from SOM G HIGH.”

Taking to his picture, social media users shared their thoughts about it.

@lefamorobe said:

“Somgaga, I know you have a conscience but today it abandoned you...You cant wish the youth happiness on this day specifically when 74% youth is unemployed and this democracy has benefitted only a few people like yourself...”

@sbu_ngalo said:

“This car alone can send 53 students to University. It can pay 10 000 people the R350 covid relief grant. It can pay 83 people minimum wage for 12 months. The people you are wishing happy youth day are poor and unemployed, do this tomorrow or any other day pls.”

@amru_sanza said:

“Nothing to celebrate my bruh we're unemployed.”

@koketso said:

“South African celebrities are so out of touch it's appalling...”

@Bobiek said:

“Tata did you check your tl before posting this? Andiyazi maybe you would’ve seen the youth is not having a happy day.”

Mzansi accuses Somizi of corruption

Briefly News reported that Somizi has not been a fave among Mzansi in recent days. South Africans are fuming after more information regarding the controversial ministerial cookout featuring Somizi emerged. eNCA’s Checkpoint released an exposé about the cookout hosted by Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Somizi.

It emerged that the cookout was, in fact, not in line with the objectives of the department and the minister did not seem aware of this. Upon further scrutiny it was discovered that the minister, in her own words, held the cookout to blow off some steam after being cooped up in the office.

Many challenged why Somizi was used as the chef when there were many unemployed graduates available for the gig. The department tried to argue that the media personality was not paid but Somizi disputed that by claiming that he did send an invoice to them.

Since then social media users have taken to Twitter to express their frustrations over the debacle.

