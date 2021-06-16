Mzansi Slams Somizi as More Info About 'Dodgy' Cookout Surfaces

South Africans have turned on Somizi amid the ministerial cookout scandal, which has been trending

The Idols SA judge was forced to answer about his participation in the event and he admitted to have benefited from it

Many have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment at the media personality

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans are fuming after more information regarding the controversial ministerial cookout featuring Somizi emerged. eNCA’s Checkpoint released an exposé about the cookout hosted by Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Somizi.

Mzansi is demanding answers from Somizi. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

It emerged that the cookout was, in fact, not in line with the objectives of the department and the minister did not seem aware of this. Upon further scrutiny it was discovered that the minister, in her own words, held the cookout to blow off some steam after being cooped up in the office.

Many challenged why Somizi was used as the chef when there were many unemployed graduates available for the gig. The department tried to argue that the media personality was not paid but Somizi disputed that by claiming that he did send an invoice to them.

Since then social media users have taken to Twitter to express their frustrations over the debacle.

@pitsokose said:

“How did cook off show boost the tourism numbers in Tembisa? Or as usual only politically connected celebrities like @Shimza01 and @somizi benefited? The department of tourism is struggling to answer to @Checkpoint_eNCA #Checkpoint”

@tsitsi said:

“Can we agree as a country that Minister Kubayi-Ngubane spent taxpayers money to spend a day with celebs?”

@lafistaz said:

“Bo Somizi should be taught that with public money you can't go around giving arrogant answers like "I don't owe anyone any explanation". We deserve to know how our taxes are spent! Hee banna!”

@masterbruce_a said:

“The minister should’ve just asked Somizi to come cook at her house.”

@mightijamie said:

“They will invite Somizi to a vaccine cookoff.”

Somizi throws department under the bus

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo seems to have thrown the Department of Tourism under the bus after he admitted that he was paid for the controversial cookout with the then Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

According to the department, the ministerial cook-off was meant to boost tourism but instead, sparked massive public outcry.

According to eNCA, the department insisted that the media personality was not paid but according to Somizi, in an interview conducted by the broadcaster, he issued an invoice.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za