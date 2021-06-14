"Ke good life": King Monada shows off fancy private plane

South African music producer King Monada recently took to social media to show off something rather special

The Limpopo talent flexed his private plane in front of his fans and people were left thoroughly impressed

Some haters, however, could not help but comment on the size of the plane as it's quite small, they think

King Monada continues yo entertain Mzansi with his gimmicks. The Limpopo music producer took to social media to show off his plane recently.

King Monada showed off his private plane recently. Image: @kingmonada

Source: Instagram

The star proudly showed off the small plane, along with the caption:

“Sometimes you just have wake up and fly around your hood to see your neighbours from above... tše kamoka ke good life!”

His major flex left Mzansi with mixed reactions. While many were impressed and happy for him, a few other haters made sure to comment about the small size of the plane.

@lefty_nombagula said:

“Make sure you fly during the day, otherwise traffic at night with different private jets.”

@ntulize_bus said:

“You should be cutting yourself into two halves before fitting in there.”

@ntzarkee said:

“Hamilton Dlamini said artists are very rich, it's how they chose to spend their money and the lifestyle they want us to believe they are living. I sure hope you can maintain this flex, because we don't want to lose you to depression.”

@tpmandovah said:

“If you bump into a pigeon you're dead.”

@lunghile015 said:

“Live it wena.”

Mzansi amused by King Monada’s flexing

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were laughing at King Monada’s video clip that is circulating on social media.

The Limpopo-based DJ was seen taking carrying out boxing training exercises, seemingly preparing for his fight against KwaZulu-Natal's music artist, Big Zulu.

As reported by Briefly News, the two musicians are set to engage in a battle in the boxing ring but the details of when and where the fight will be staged are still sketchy.

Looking at the comments on Twitter as posted by @KulaniCool, many users had nothing to say but just laugh at the Ska Bhora Moreki singer, who was seen desperately trying to flex his muscles.

