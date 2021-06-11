Yoh: Black Coffee Rocks Luxury Jersey Worth Massive R44k

Black Coffee has proven once again that hw is seriously loaded and not shy to spend his coins

The music producer was once again spotted wearing a luxury clothing item worth a whooping R44 000

Mzansi social media users shared their thoughts about the pricey clothing item and Coffee's taste for the finer things in life

Black Coffee enjoys looking good and never lets a little money come in the way of that. The globally-acclaimed musician was recently spotted rocking a yellow Dior and Amoako Boafo turtleneck.

Black Coffee recently wore a jersey worth thousands. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

What caught the attention of many, was the fact that the top was worth a whopping R44 000.

Social media users were not too shocked by this information because Black Coffee is known to not spare a penny when it comes to his clothes.

Check out some of the reactions:

@khumalowisely said:

“Man is a USD millionaire so that's a small change for him.”

@nathi_menziwa said:

“The guy is a millionaire, ngathi sibuye sikhohlwe.”

@sanengema said:

“Yesses.”

Black Coffee rocks luxury sneakers

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee is rolling the green. The grootman is loaded and clearly enjoying every cent of his hard-earned cash.

He was recently snapped wearing a pair of sneakers which are the same price as a high-end car. It's easy to forget how rich some celebs are until they flaunt their possessions. Black Coffee casually showed off his Jordan Dior sneakers recently and left social media users shook at how much they cost.

According to a quick Google search, social media users learned that the shoes cost about R350 000!

Social media users were impressed. Instagram user nkosii.msiza said:

“Mxm, you could buy a car with those shoes."

Yomzansisneakers said:

“Kicks on fire."

Others were less than impressed. Twitter user MalobaMmachuene said:

“Instead of establishing embassies for the youth of his native land, he just buys simple outfits. I mean ten chicken-rearing shelters could've been built with that money."

Lebogang_Mar said:

“Bought mine for R800 ga monate jwang (life is good)."

jus_tshepiso said:

“Bagaetsho, that's a lot of money.”

