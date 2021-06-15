Eish: Somizi back in spotlight after controversial cookout

Somizi is back in the spotlight after his controversial cookout with Minister of Tourism and now- acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

The department claims the media personality was not paid for the gig, that left many in Mzansi frustrated

However, Somizi has disputed the claims and revealed that he did send an invoice to the department for his appearance at the event

Somizi Mhlongo seems to have thrown the Department of Tourism under the bus after he admitted that he was paid for the controversial cookout with the then Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

According to the department, the ministerial cook-off was meant to boost tourism but instead, sparked massive public outcry.

According to eNCA, the department insisted that the media personality was not paid but according to Somizi, in an interview conducted by the broadcaster, he issued an invoice.

Speaking on record, Somizi said:

“I sent them an invoice.”

When asked how much he was paid exactly, Somizi said that he did not owe anyone that information.

“Ask the department how much they paid me.”

Social media users were once again pulled into a heated debate over the controversial gig.

@mashoodoz said:

“Somizi doesn't keep secrets apparently allegedly.”

@galbertyn said:

“It's possible that neither of them are lying - he did send an invoice, but he hasn't (yet) been paid a cent!”

@vusisambo said:

“I dare say Cyril make her appointment as Zweli’s successor permanent. There’s just so much money to toss around at the DOH, Nkokheli.”

@mokone_eddie said:

“The department is hiding the fact they paid Somg? Heban, was this supposed to be hush-hush money? This gov is crazy.”

@kb_ramasimong said:

“So these Ministers will pay using public funds just to share a kitchen with celebs ...Those that denied the payment must fall on their swords. They misled the country.”

Somizi warns fans about online scammers

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Somizi has had enough of people using his name on social media. The Idols SA judge took to Twitter to share with fans that he no longer has a Facebook account.

This is due to the fact that the social media platform has too many fake accounts using his name. Somizi released a video on social media where he addressed his concerns.

He revealed that he has not had an active Facebook account in months and all that are currently in operation now are fake.

He urged fans to stop associating his name with the imposter accounts.

Social media users shared their thoughts about the situation:

@dilisiweh said:

“I will definitely spread the word as there's one person who is always saying your brother (Somizi) posted this and that... I can't wait to say 'Never, never, not my brother'.”

@jimakitla said: “Alright Somizi, we'll spread the word.” @bongz649 said: “Noted Somizi.”

