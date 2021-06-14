Beware Mzansi: Somizi warns his fans against online scammers

Popular South African media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, took to social media to warn his fans against imposters

According to Somizi, he no longer has a Facebook account but the platform still has many accounts using his name

He asked fans to spread the message that these pages are fake and likely used by no-good scammers

Somizi has had enough of people using his name on social media. The Idols SA judge took to Twitter to share with fans that he no longer has a Facebook account.

This is due to the fact that the social media platform has too many fake accounts using his name.

Somizi released a video on social media where he addressed his concerns. He revealed that he has not had an active Facebook account in months and all that are currently in operation now are fake.

He urged fans to stop associating his name with the imposter accounts.

Social media users shared their thoughts about the situation:

@dilisiweh said:

“I will definitely spread the word as there's one person who is always saying your brother (Somizi) posted this and that... I can't wait to say 'Never, never, not my brother'.”

@blaine_whitby said:

“Some of your Facebook pages are really funny though.”

@jimakitla said:

“Alright Somizi, we'll spread the word.”

@bongz649 said:

“Noted Somizi.”

Somizi previously threatened to close Facebook account

Briefly News had previously reported that Somizi took to social media to threaten to close his only Facebook account due to a number of fake pages that have been created in his name. The media personality commands a huge following on different social media platforms so some people have used his name to create accounts in order to cash in off his vulnerable followers.

The Metro FM presenter took to Twitter on Thursday, 16 July to expose four accounts that he said have been created on Facebook without his knowledge. The star said his only account on the app is Somizi Buyani.

He expressed that he is on the verge of deactivating if the fake accounts were not dealt with soon.

"Facebook is having a field day with fake accounts using my name… these are just 4 of many… my only account SOMIZI BUYANI which I’m on the verge of completely discontinuing it if this problem is not fixed this time."

