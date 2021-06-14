Yikes: Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes allegedly sues music exec Nota Baloyi

Reports have come in suggesting that rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes is suing controversial music executive Nota Baloyi for half a million

This is according to poet Ntsiki Mazwai, who took to social media to make the shocking revelation

Some Mzansi social media users are also aware of the lawsuit and have even provided further information about it

It seems AKA may have had enough of Nota Baloyi’s ramblings. It is alleged that the rapper is now suing the music exec for R500 000.

This is according to Ntsiki Mazwai, who took to Twitter on Monday morning to make the announcement.

She said:

“So AKA is suing Nota???”

She continued:

“We are living in an era where you get sued for speaking the truth. What a gross abuse of the justice system we are seeing.”

Nota made allegations that the rapper was a drug user who likely abused the late Nelli Tembe. Nota, whose Twitter account has been deactivated, has not specifically said anything about the issue on social media.

However, he did mention a lawsuit on his Instagram account:

"Sue me once, shame on me... Sue me twice, shame on you!"

Social media users had mixed reactions

@lerato547 said:

“Nota is big mouth, someone needs to do it at some point.”

@segoolee said:

“I don’t like both them... both trash they deserve to be at odds with each other.”

@recordsghetto said:

“Yeah R500k but we'll see.”

@realwvidenc3 said:

“People are chasing clout, all of the celebs are aiming for R500k, is it the brokenness of the pandemic?”

Nota offers AKA and Cassper money to collaborate

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi recently came forward to reveal what he offered both AKA and Cassper Nyovest money to do a collaboration and obviously got shut down.

Taking to social media, Nota explained how he offered AKA and Cassper one million rand to do a collaboration, and he is still willing to pay that if they step forward.

“I offered AKA and Cassper a million rand each to do a joint album... I still have that money on the table. Who does it make business sense for me to offer the same deal to?”

Nota asked fans who else they feel would make a good collab, and that he might rather offer the cash to.

