The truth about Kathleen Nimmo Lynch and Ime Udoka's alleged affair

Who is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch? She is the team service manager for the Boston Celtics, an American professional basketball team. She hit the headlines in September 2022 for her highly publicized romantic affair with Ime Udoka, a former professional basketball player and an NBA coach. Find out the truth about their alleged affair.

Kathleen and Ime Udoka. Their alleged romance made Ime lose his job as a head coach at Celtics. Photo: @Nimmolynch (modified by author)

Ime Udoka and Kathleen Lynch's romantic relationship at the workplace resulted in Udoka's suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics for the 2022-2023 season. It also ended his 13-year relationship with his ex-wife, Nia Long. So, what happened to Kathleen Nimmo Lynch?

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch's profile summary and bio

Full name Kathleen Nimmo Lynch Gender Female Date of birth 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Bedford, New Hampshire, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Mormon Education Wellesley High School College Brigham Young University Hair colour Blue Eye colour Blonde Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 59 kg (approx) Mother Brandi Nimmo Siblings Ali, Cole, and Mackenzie Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Taylor James Lynch Children 3 Occupation Team service manager Net worth $1 million

How old is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch?

Nimmo (age 35 years in 2024) was born in 1989 in Bedford, New Hampshire. She holds American nationality and belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity. She is also a devout Mormon.

Nimmo hit the headlines in September 2022 for her highly publicized romantic affair with Ime Udoka, a former professional basketball player and NBA coach. Photo: @FameShala (modified by author)

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch's family

Nimmo grew up in Wellesley, Massachusetts, alongside her three siblings, Ali, Cole, and Mackenzie. Her mother is Brandi Nimmo, a homemaker. Her father's name is not disclosed, although he is a successful businessman.

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch's education

Kathleen attended Wellesley High School. She later pursued a bachelor of science degree at Brigham Young University.

Who is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch married to?

Kathleen met Taylor James Lynch while studying at university. They started dating and later tied the knot on September 6, 2014. They have three children together.

Who is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch's husband?

Taylor James Lynch is a consulting associate at Mercer Consulting, an asset management firm. He also worked at the Boston Celtics from 2014 to 2016.

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch's divorce

Although Nimmo was involved in an affair in 2022 with Ime Udoka, they seem to have reconciled with her husband, Taylor. Unlike Ime, who divorced his wife, Nia, Nimmo was spotted wearing her wedding and engagement rings four months after the scandal was made public.

Kathleen met Taylor James Lynch while studying at university. Photo: @taylorlynch (modified by author)

What does Kathleen Nimmo Lynch do?

Lynch has been working as Boston Celtics service team manager since 2013. She is tasked with arranging the team's travel, lodging, and tickets.

Who is Ime Udoka?

Ime Udoka is a former professional basketball player and NBA coach. Born on August 9, 1977, in Portland, Oregon, Ime played college basketball at the University of Portland. He had a successful career as a player before he transitioned to coaching.

Who is Ime Udoka married to?

Ime Udoka's wife was Nia Long, an actress and model. The couple had been together for more than 13 years, and they have a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, who was born in 2011. However, in December 2022, they parted ways after Ime engaged in an extra-marital affair with Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.

Nia has appeared in various television series, including Guiding Light. She also had a recurring role on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Ime Udoka and Nia Long. His extra-marital affair ended his 13-year relationship with his ex-wife, Nia Long. Photo: @taylorlynch (modified by author)

Ime Udoka's career

Ime had a diverse and accomplished basketball career, both as a player and coach. Here is a more detailed breakdown of his basketball career:

Playing career

Udoka played college basketball at the University of Portland. He also played as a forward for several NBA teams, including:

Los Angeles Lakers (2003–2004)

New York Knicks (2005)

Portland Trail Blazers (2006–2007)

Sacramento Kings (2007–2008)

San Antonio Spurs (2006–2007, 2010–2011)

Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo by Dylan Buell

Assistant coach

After retiring as a player, Ime Udoka transitioned to coaching and was an assistant coach for various NBA teams. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2012-2013 season and later coached the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Head coach

Ime Udoka achieved a significant milestone in his coaching career when he was named the head coach of the Boston Celtics in June 2021. This marked his first head coaching position in the NBA.

Ime Udoka's suspension

On September 23, 2022, Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics due to multiple policy violations, which included having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer that affected his performance. He was replaced by his assistant coach, Ettore Messina.

Ime Udoka issued a statement regarding his suspension, saying:

I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision.

What is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch's net worth?

According to Biography Gist and Popular Bio, Kathleen's net worth is $1 million. She derived her wealth from being a staffer at Boston Celtics.

Taylor, Nimmo, and their three kids. Although Nimmo was involved in an affair in 2022 with Ime Udoka, they seem to have reconciled with her husband, Taylor. Photo: @taylorlynch (modified by author)

Lesser-known facts about Kathleen Nimmo Lynch

She has close ties with Danny Ainge, the former executive director of basketball operations for the Celtics.

She is the Boston Celtics' team service manager.

She married her husband, Taylor Lynch, on September 6, 2014.

Nimmo (age 35 years in 2024) was born in 1989.

She has three siblings.

She is a devout Mormon.

Above is everything we know about Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, who hit the headlines as Ime Udoka's lover. Kathleen is a Boston Celtics staffer, while Ime is a former basketball player who transitioned to coaching. He has been an assistant coach for various NBA teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets.

