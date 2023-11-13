Liz Cheney’s net worth before and after Congress: unveiling her wealth

Liz Cheney is an American attorney, author and politician who served as the congresswoman from Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives (2017–23). She is widely known for vocal opposition to former U.S. president Donald Trump. Fans are curious about Liz Cheney’s net worth before and after the Congress.

Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice chairwoman of the Select Committee, speaks during a Constitution Day lecture at the American Enterprise Institute on September 19, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

Liz Cheney is the elder daughter of the former vice president Dick Cheney. She has served in different positions in government, including being a former Defense Department official and a Deputy Secretary of State. Throughout her career, Liz has amassed real estate assets in various regions in the United States.

Liz Cheney’s profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Lynne Cheney Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1966 Age 22 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Madison, Wisconsin, United States Current residence Madison, Wisconsin, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 37-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres 94-64-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue-gray Father Dick Cheney Mother Lynne Cheney Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Philip Perry Children 5 School McLean High School College Colorado College; University of Chicago Law School Profession Politician, attorney Net worth $47 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Liz Cheney?

The American politician is 22 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 July 1966. She has a younger sibling named Mary Cheney.

Was Liz Cheney born in Wyoming?

Liz Cheney attends Liz Cheney in Conversation with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York, on June 26, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

The famous politician was born in Madison, Wisconsin, United States. Her father is the former vice president Dick Cheney, while her mom, Lynne Cheney, was the chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Her family relocated to Washington, D.C., in 1968. At that time, Dick Cheney served as a congressional fellow. In 1977, the Cheneys moved to Wyoming, where both parents had grown up. At Liz’s birth, her parents studied at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Liz Cheney’s education background

The American politician attended McLean High School in suburban Washington, D.C. and graduated in 1984. Much later, she joined Colorado College; University of Chicago Law School and graduated in 1988.

Liz Cheney's net worth before and after Congress

Liz has accumulated most of her wealth from her political endeavours. During her time in Congress, she served on the Natural Resources Committee, House Rules Committee and Armed Services Committee. According to CAclubindia, the American politician has an alleged net worth of $47 million.

Here is a breakdown of Liz Cheney's net worth timeline from 2012.

Net worth Year $47 million 2023 $45 million 2022 $40 million 2020 $32 million 2018 $26 million 2015 $9 million 2012

How did Liz Cheney make her money?

Besides making a massive income from her political career, Liz also earns from real estate assets. Between 2002 and 2004, she was a deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs. She also served as a principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs from 2005 to 2006 under President George W. Bush. Some of the properties she owns with her husband include:

A 1,000-acre ranch in Wyoming

A $1.6 million home in McLean, Virginia

A $1.9 million log home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

A $500,000 condo in Washington, D.C.

Liz Cheney also inherited a $5 million ranch in Niobrara County, Wyoming, a $10 million mansion in McLean, Virginia and a $2 million condo in Aspen, Colorado. She is also an author and has written three books with her father: My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir (2011), Heart: An American Medical Odyssey (2013) and Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America (2015).

Facts about Liz Cheney's personal life

Liz and her spouse have been married since 1993. Cheney and her lawyer husband, Philip Perry, are both interested in creating positive change in the world. What else is known about Liz's bio?

Does Liz Cheney have any children?

Liz Cheney campaigns with Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin at an Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship event on November 1, 2022, in East Lansing, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Source: Getty Images

Liz Cheney and Philip Perry have welcomed five kids together: Grace, Elizabeth, Kate, Philip Richard, and Richard Perry. Their youngest child, Richard, was born in 2006. The fourth born, Philip Richard, was born on 2 July 2004.

Liz Cheney's profiles on social media

The American attorney is active on Instagram and boasts over 87 thousand followers as of November 2023. She has a Facebook account with over 43 thousand followers. Her X (Twitter) account has 629 thousand followers.

Final word

Liz Cheney’s net worth is evidence of her successful career in the political arena. She garnered global popularity working at the Congress in the Natural Resources Committee, House Rules Committee and Armed Services Committee.

