List of requirements to study law in South Africa in 2022

South Africa has a hybrid legal system, which combines civil law inherited from the Dutch with customary law received from indigenous Africans (commonly referred to as African Customary Law). Consequently, studying law in South Africa may require one to understand each of these procedural aspects of the legal system and how to interpret each.

Whether one wants to practice constitutional law or law, among the requirements of studying law are being at least 21 years old and a legal resident of South Africa.

Three ways through which you can study law

1. LLB—studying law is a legal term that refers to (Straight)

This degree is required to pursue a career as a legal practitioner in South Africa. It takes four years but a minimum of six years while doing part-time. Straight LLB may also take five years, depending on the plan.

2. BA (Law) Or BCom (Law) Combined With An LLB)

The difference between this degree and the latter is that at the end of BA Law or BCom Law, you will have attained two degrees (BA or BCom and an LLB), while at the end of an LLB, you will only have the LLB degree.

3. Graduate LLB

You can also take this option if you have completed another degree before applying to study law. It will take a minimum of 3 years to graduate. However, it equips the student with a reflective understanding of the law to apply legal services to the community.

You can choose whichever part suits you from the various law options to pursue.

Types of law degrees

Constitutional law

Common-law

Customary law

Law of agency

Criminal law

Contract law

Law of delict

Property law

Company law

Law of partnerships and trusts

Insolvency law

Labour law

Copyright law

Patent law

Law of persons

Family law

Law of succession

Administrative law

Civil procedure

Criminal procedure

Legal interpretation

Environmental law environment

Education law

Requirements of studying law in South Africa

To study law, you need to have gone through high school. So, which high school subjects do you need to study law in South Africa? The subjects needed include History, Business Studies, Life Orientation and English.

You need a good command of the English Home Language or English first additional language. However, several universities will require an average of 65 percent in all areas.

Law focuses on historical aspects, and therefore having a background in history will be advantageous. An NQF level 4 certificate, such as a National Senior Certificate or a Senior Certificate, is required to study law. In addition, the entrance needs a minimum Admissions Point Score (APS) of 21 points; however, some colleges require 33 points.

What are the entry requirements for law?

The minimum entry-level for law degrees in South Africa is dependent on an institution. You will need the following.

A National Senior Certificate with degree admission.

English Home Language level 5 or English First Additional Language level 6.

Mathematical Literacy level 5 or Mathematics level 3.

Life Orientation level 4.

Minimum composite Academic Point Score (APS) 32, not including life orientation.

What are the minimum requirements to study Law at UJ?

The University of Johannesburg is one of the institutions you can choose to pursue law. Here you will need the following:

A Minimum Admissions Point Score of 31 with Mathematics or 32 with Mathematical literacy

English: Code 5 (60%)

Additional language: Code 4 (50%)

Mathematics: Code 3 (40%)

Mathematical Literacy: Code 4 (50%)

How many years do I need to study Law in South Africa?

A law degree (LL.B.) in South Africa takes 3–4 years to complete. During your Bachelor of law program, you will devote a significant amount of time to studying law texts and criminal codes, as well as memorizing stipulations and exceptions.

In addition, you examine situations and learn how to summarise information. Students also study legal ideas.

Where can I study law in South Africa?

An institution such as UKZN (University of KwaZulu-Natal) offers marketable law degrees, but other institutions also offer law degrees, including:

The University of Cape Town

The University of Venda

The University of the Witwatersrand

The University of Johannesburg

The University of Pretoria

Stellenbosch University

Rhodes University

Law is not only meant for lawyers. Although sometimes it is not easy to know the requirements to study law in South Africa, It is essential to visit the various schools that offer las to understand what you may need to have pursued.

