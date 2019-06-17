Rhodes University online application for 2023: dates, fees, and requirements

Rhodes University (RU) is a public research university situated in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape Province, established in 1904. Despite being a small institution, it has some of the highest graduation, research output and postgraduate success rates in the country. Rhodes University's online application is a yearly exercise through which new intakes are admitted.

Although the Rhodes University application process is tricky, each year, the institution accepts submissions from qualified students. Prospective students can pick from a wide variety of courses tailored to prepare students for the realisation of their dreams.

What are the Rhodes online application requirements?

Admission into the institution is not automatic; learners seeking to study there must have met the requirements and followed the due process before their application can be considered. Specifically, Rhodes University South Africa admission requirements are as follows:

You need to pass seven subjects to qualify for a Bachelor’s degree course: four compulsory and three subjects of your choice. Mandatory subjects include Mathematics/Mathematical Literacy, Life Orientation, and two languages; An achievement rating of 4 (50-59%) or above is required for the English language; Four subjects out of the seven must be from the list of the recommended subject and students are expected to have obtained an achievement rating of 4 (50-59%) or above.

The list of recommended subjects includes the following:

Accounting Consumer Studies Graphics and Design History Life Sciences Agricultural Science Dramatic Arts Economics Information Technology Mathematics/Mathematical Literacy Business Studies Engineering Geography Languages Religion Studies, Physical Science, and Visual Arts

NB: Meeting the minimum admission requirements does not guarantee acceptance; it only means you meet the institution's selection criteria.

Admission point scores (APS)

RU allocates admission score percentages based on the points scored in your National Senior Certificate exams. Typically, the institution evaluates the total scores obtained in seven subjects except for Life Orientation, though English and other mandated subjects are essential for determining your APS score.

Points below 40% and Mathematics Paper 3 do not contribute to the overall APS. An APS of 45 makes one eligible for automatic acceptance. However, an APS of 38-44 makes you suitable with points scored in the extended studies program.

First-time applicants can apply for admission after sitting for their National Benchmark Tests (NBTs). Where one fails to meet RU’s automatic admission scores, the Dean uses your NBT results to decide your bid’s status. Also, NBT results are applicable where one fails to meet the entrance criteria in the final examination.

Usually, RU offers two NBTs: an Academic and Qualitative Literacy test, which all applicants must take, and a Mathematics Test for applicants looking to study Commerce, Pharmacy, and Science programs at Rhodes University faculties.

Rhodes University online application for 2023

To commence with the Rhodes University online application for 2023 intakes, the first thing is to secure your login details on the ROSS feed portal. To achieve this, you will be required to input your email address and create a unique password known to you alone. Once done, you should get an email with a link to activate you on the system, so follow the steps below:

Click the link to activate your registration; Once you are redirected to the ROSS page, click the "Admission/Other" button; You will then be allowed to enter the login and password you initially created; Once you have completed your application, tick the button to accept the terms and conditions and submit.

Rhodes University online application fee

After submitting your form, pay the online application fee of R100 if you are an undergraduate. Do this by choosing from the various options the system provides you with. If you pay your application fee to the bank, use your application number as the reference and email the deposit slip.

Also, remember that after completing the process, the institution will review your application before you can get a student number and login.

Rhodes application requirements for international students

International students need an APS score of 40 points, with APS scores of 37-39 pending the Dean’s decision in September. However, A-Level, Advanced Subsidiary level, O-Level, Higher International Certificate of Secondary education (HIGCSE), and International General Certificate of Secondary education applicants are also eligible.

Minimum requirements for foreigners are a certificate of Full Exemption or a Foreign Conditional Exemption from South Africa’s Matriculation Board.

How to submit a Rhodes University online application?

Applying online is not cumbersome once you have information on how to go about it. Photo: @rusrc

Source: Instagram

When filling in your Rhodes online application, you must have the following:

Evidence of fee payment (required for both local and international students);

A copy of your national ID card/document or passport for foreign students;

Academic results (grade 12) or grade 11 (provisional grade results);

A unique email address (for both online or manual submissions).

Beware that email services including Hotmail, Live, Outlook, Webmail, and Ymail flag mails from the admissions office. Preferably, you should use a Gmail address. After that, you need to fill in all sections of the application form.

How to track a Rhodes University online application?

To check the Rhodes University application status of your submission, follow these steps:

Visit rhodes.ac.za online application for 2022; Select Admission/Other; Input your username and password, then click the Login button.

You must have registered as a user to access the platform's dashboard. If you are not a registered user, retrieve your login details from the email you received after signing up as an online user.

Rhodes University application date

Rhodes University's online application for 2022 opening date was 1st April 2022, and the application period will last for eight months.

By implication, Rhodes University's late application closing date for 2022 will be 30th November 2022. After this date, foreign applicants will no longer access the portal.

Rhodes University contact details

To learn more about Rhodes' late application and know how to download the prospectus and other information, contact the university. If you need any assistance, remember that the institution's website has details about the application submission process.

Rhodes University address: PO Box 94, Makhanda (Grahamstown) 6140, Eastern Cape, South Africa

PO Box 94, Makhanda (Grahamstown) 6140, Eastern Cape, South Africa Tel : +27(0)46 603 8276 (Rhodes University student bureau)

: +27(0)46 603 8276 (Rhodes University student bureau) Email : registrar@ru.ac.za

: registrar@ru.ac.za Website : ru.ac.za

: ru.ac.za Rhodes University Instagram: @rusrc

Submitting your Rhodes University online application can be a daunting task. Nevertheless, you should not have issues applying once you have information on how to carry that out. While the application for 2023 has not begun, the application guidelines for 2022 shared so far should help.

