Rachel Bilson's relationship timeline: from Adam Brody to her latest romance

Rachel Bilson's relationship timeline has been marked by a series of highs and lows following her multiple relations. Despite several failed relationships, the actress still believes in love and wants to grow old with her lover, saying,

I met an old couple the other day and they are the couple I want to become. I got tears in my eyes thinking I would love to have that: be old together and so in love and finishing each other’s sentences.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen. Bilson's relationships have captivated fans, blending Hollywood glamour with relatable emotional struggles. Photo by Stephen Lovekin, Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sarah has been in multiple relationships with notable men in the entertainment industry.

in the entertainment industry. Rachel Bilson's longest relationship was with Hayden Christensen , which lasted over a decade, within which they welcomed a daughter, Briar Rose .

, which lasted over a decade, within which they welcomed a daughter, . Sarah's current boyfriend is unknown; she is allegedly single.

Rachel Bilson's profile summary

Full name Rachel Sarah Bilson Gender Female Date of birth August 25, 1981 Age 43 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Pasadena, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 1 inch Weight 48 kg (approx) Other body measurements 33-23-34 inches Father Danny Bilson Mother Janice Stango Siblings John, Hattie, and Rose Mary Relationship status Single Children Briar Rose Christensen Education Walter Reed Middle School Notre Dame High School and Grossmont College Profession Actress Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram

Rachel Bilson's relationship timeline

The Hart of Dixie star has had multiple notable relationships with celebrities like Hayden Christensen, Bill Hader, and Adam Brody. Here is an overview of Rachel Bilson's dating history:

1. Adam Brody (2001-2006)

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody at an event. Photo by Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Adam Jared Brody

: Adam Jared Brody Date of birth : December 15, 1979

: December 15, 1979 Age: 45 years (as of March 2025)

45 years (as of March 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor

Brody and Rachel began dating in 2001 when they starred as Seth and Summer in the Fox television series The O.C. They dated until 2006, when they called off their relationship.

It was revealed to People Magazine how the couple grew apart. The source said,

It was a typical romance, and they just grew apart. They've been on and off for a while now.

Despite sharing a past, the former couple remains good friends. During an interview with People Magazine, Bilson gushed over Adam's Netflix rom-com series Nobody Wants This. Rachel said,

I hear everyone loves it and I couldn't be more excited, 'cause literally Kristen and Adam both I love, and are like my people. So I’m really excited about it and excited for them.

2. Hayden Christensen (2007 - 2017)

Hayden Christensen and his girlfriend Rachel Bilson at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hayden Christensen

Hayden Christensen Date of birth : April 19, 1981

: April 19, 1981 Age : 43 years (as of March 2025)

: 43 years (as of March 2025) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: Actor

Rachel's relationship with Christensen was the longest in her dating history. They first met on the set of Jumper in 2007 and pursued a relationship.

In 2008, they got engaged but reportedly took a month off to evaluate their relationship. They eventually reconciled and welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose, in 2014. However, in 2017, the celebrity couple separated but are co-parenting their daughter.

3. Nick Viall (2019)

Bilson and Viall sparked dating rumors in 2019. Photo by Amanda Edwards, Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicholas Joseph Viall

Nicholas Joseph Viall Date of birth : September 29, 1980

: September 29, 1980 Age: 44 years (as of March 2025)

44 years (as of March 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession : Actor, television personality, and model

: Actor, television personality, and model Social media: Instagram

In 2019, Rachel Bilson was rumoured to be dating Nick Viall, an American actor famous for starring on the 21st season of ABC's The Bachelor. This was after the duo exchanged suggestive messages on Instagram. However, during an interview with US Weekly, Viall disputed these speculations by saying they were just friends.

4. Bill Hader (December 2019 - July 2020)

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Thomas Hader Jr.

: William Thomas Hader Jr. Date of birth: June 7, 1978

June 7, 1978 Age: 46 years (as of March 2025)

46 years (as of March 2025) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, and director

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader first met on the set of The To Do List in 2013, but Hader was married to Maggie Carey. However, when Bill divorced Maggie, they reconnected with Bilson in late 2019.

Rachel and her partner debuted on the red carpet in 2020 when they attended the Golden Globes together. They went their separate ways in July that same year.

In an appearance at the Broad Ideas Podcast, Bilson reflected on her break-up. She said,

I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth.

5. Zac La Roc (2021)

Zac and Bilson's relationship was not widely reported. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Zac La Roc

: Zac La Roc Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor

In 2021, Rachel was spotted hanging out with Zac La Roc, a renowned actor known for The Other Woman (2014). They were later seen displaying affection at a beach in May 2022. Despite the speculations, the duo never addressed their relationship status.

6. Garrett Hedlund (December 2023)

Hedlund and Rachel were spotted at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. Photo by Axelle, Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Garrett John Hedlund

Garrett John Hedlund Date of birth : September 3, 1984

: September 3, 1984 Age : 40 years (as of March 2025)

: 40 years (as of March 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor and musician

Actor and musician Social media: Instagram

In a series of December 2023 snaps shared by Daily Mail, Rachel and Garrett were spotted hanging out outside Sushi Park before leaving in the exact vehicle. However, details about whether they were a couple remain unknown.

Are Hayden and Rachel back together?

Hayden and Rachel have not gotten back together as of this writing. However, after calling off their engagement in August 2010, the former couple reconciled three months later. Seven years later, the duo ended their relationship in 2017.

Is Rachel Bilson married?

Rachel Bilson is unmarried, and there are no public reports of her husband. However, she has had several high-profile relationships.

Rachel Bilson at the Build Series to discuss her new role on CMT's 'Nashville' at Build Studio on June 22, 2017, in New York City. Photo by Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Why did Rachel Bilson and Hayden split up?

Rachel and Christensen's split in 2017 was attributed to various factors, including personality differences, escalating conflicts and disagreements. According to a close source who spoke to People Magazine, Bilson, who is outgoing and social, reportedly clashed with Christensen's reserved and private nature.

Hayden's heightened anxiety, especially after the birth of their daughter, Briar, strained their relationship further. The source said,

Rachel is very outgoing and her friends are very important to her. Hayden is the opposite. He can be very antisocial.

Hayden never wanted to join her for special occasions, like weddings. Rachel had to attend by herself. Her friends thought she could do better.

Christensen’s “anxiety issues got worse after the baby was born. He got overly protective and almost paranoid that someone would get pictures of the baby.

Rachel Bilson of "The O.C." during Fox 2004 Fall Lineup - Red Carpet at Central in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo by L. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Rachel Bilson was involved in a serious car accident at age 14, which left her unconscious for four days and resulted in a scar above her right eyebrow.

She is a talented actress who gained fame as Summer Roberts in The O.C.

Rachel's father, Danny Bilson, is a writer, director, and producer, while her mother, Janice Stango, is a therapist.

Rachel Bilson's net worth is estimated at $12 million.

She supports several charities, including Artists for Peace and Justice and the Candie's Foundation.

Rachel is passionate about vintage clothing and has collaborated with DKNY on a designer jeans line called Edie Rose.

Rachel Bilson's relationships have captivated fans, blending Hollywood glamour with relatable emotional struggles. From her early romance with The O.C. co-star Adam Brody to her decade-long partnership with Hayden Christensen, Bilson's love life has been a mix of public highs and private challenges.

