Who is Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend? Relationships, breakups, and controversies

Who is Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend after his relationship with Jasmine Grenaway ended?

Jasmine Grenaway, Freddie Gibbs, Erica Dickerson.

Freddie Gibbs has had high-profile relationships with Destini Fox and Erica Dixon .

has had with and . Destini Fox, one of Gibbs' ex-girlfriends, has been vocal about their relationship and its tumultuous end .

. Gibbs has faced allegations of domestic violence and other controversies.

Full name Fredrick Jamel Tipton Nickname Freddie Gibbs, Gangsta Gibbs Gender Male Date of birth 14 June 1982 Age 42 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Gary, Indiana, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’10” (180 cm) Weight 170 lbs (77 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Warren Tipton Partner Single Ex-girlfriends Destini Fox, Erica Dixon, and Jasmine Grenaway Children Three Education Ball State University Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Freddie Gibbs’ girlfriend?

As Times Now News published, Freddie Gibbs’ girlfriend was Jasmine Grenaway. She shared an Instagram post in February 2024 where the lovers held each other in Dubai. The post was romantically captioned:

I am completely and utterly in love with you. I appreciate your very existence. You are my only true love.

Facts about Freddie Gibbs. Photo: Santiago Felipe on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Jasmine Grenaway?

Grenaway is a serial entrepreneur. She reportedly makes money as an OnlyFans celebrity, model, Instagram model, and social media influencer.

She was born in Los Angeles, California, on 28 October 1991. Freddie Gibbs and Jasmine Grenaway were often seen attending various events together.

What happened to Jasmine Grenaway and Freddie Gibbs?

There were rumours that they broke up at some point. In a series of already-deleted Instagram posts in mid-2024, Jasmine shared a positive pregnancy test picture. She later gave an update in an Instagram post July 2024, saying:

Despite embarking on this journey alone, it has been so fulfilling and I have been surrounded by so much love and positivity. I’m super excited and grateful to God for bestowing this blessing upon me and I plan to go above and beyond to give my child the best life SHE can have!

Jasmine Grenaway. Photo: @msericadixon on Instagram (modified by author)

A recent Instagram post shows the model delivered a baby girl on 7 January 2025. In the post, the baby is named January Eden Gibbs.

Who are Freddie Gibbs’ ex-girlfriends?

Freddie Gibbs has been romantically involved with celebrities. Each also shared their experience with him before they went their separate ways.

Destini Fox

Freddie Gibbs and Destini Fox. Photo: @according2hiphop2 on Facebook (modified by author)

Destini Fox is one of Freddie Gibbs' exes. Their romance was mostly public, particularly after their separation. HipHopDX stated that Fox has been vocal about the challenges of being in love with Gibbs and alleged that the talented rapper was unfaithful and abusive.

She insinuated domestic abuse and emotional traumas were common in the course of their relationship. AllHipHop reported that the former lovers had a child out of wedlock and Fox said Freddie has been horrible at co-parenting.

Erica Dickerson

Eric Dickerson, Erica Dickerson and Freddie Gibbs at the 17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala in August 2017. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Erica Dickerson and Freddie Gibbs also had an affair. Erica is famous for appearing on reality TV shows like Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Although she almost became Freddie Gibbs' wife and even had a child together, she aired her grievances over her shared romantic experiences with Gibbs.

What are the names of Freddie Gibbs’ babies' mothers?

Erica Dickerson, Destini Fox, and more recently Jasmine Grenaway, are reportedly the mothers of Freddie’s three kids. Although the children's identities have been kept private, the baby mamas have continuously accused the rapper of being irresponsible.

What is Freddie Gibbs accused of?

One of the severe allegations against Freddie is domestic violence. Destini Fox accused him of being emotionally and physically abusive during their romance. Jasmine recently reiterated the allegations when she shared images of herself with bruises and marks, implying Freddie’s physical abuse.

In 2016, Freddie was discharged and acquitted of an assault charge. Hypebeast reported that the rapper had been apprehended and charged with assaulting a woman on a tour in Vienna. He was dating Erica Dickerson at the time.

As the Complex published, Gibbs has also been accused of being a deadbeat baby daddy. Destini Fox and later, Jasmine Grenaway, have spoken about the challenges of experiencing parenthood with the rapper.

Freddie Gibbs at the Forbidden Fruit Festival 2024 in June 2024. Photo: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Irrespective of all the accusations, in an interview session with Billboard in 2019, he said:

I love my kids. Really, that’s what I’m focused on...I love the mothers of my children, and I’ll just keep it at that and keep it respectful. Take care of my kids. My kids love me and everything I do is for them.

Freddie’s life has been subject to public scrutiny. Below is more information about the rapper’s love life.

What is Freddie Gibbs’ girlfriend’s name? His most recent girlfriend is Jasmine Grenaway.

His most recent girlfriend is Jasmine Grenaway. What is Freddie Gibbs' nickname? He is also called Gangsta Gibbs, Freddie Forgiato, and Big Boss Rabbit.

He is also called Gangsta Gibbs, Freddie Forgiato, and Big Boss Rabbit. Who has Freddie Gibbs beefed with? He has been in a well-publicised squabble with Benny The Butcher. Benny said he would not collaborate with Freddie Gibbs again because, in his words, "the moment passed".

Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend has not been revealed, but he has had high-profile relationships. The rapper continues to live the single life of an artist with different baby mamas.

