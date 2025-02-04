Discover Jeremy Allen White's net worth and its rise from 'The Bear'

As an actor, it takes one big role to redefine your career, and for Jeremy Allen White, that came with his portrayal of Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in the hit Hulu series The Bear. This critically acclaimed performance, earning three Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards, has also boosted his wealth. What is Jeremy Allen White's net worth?

Jeremy Allen White is a multi-award-winning American actor who began his career in 2006. He has achieved impressive earnings through his roles in acclaimed films and TV series, such as Shameless, The Iron Claw, and Fingernails.

What is Jeremy Allen White's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, and Screen Rant, the Hollywood star's net worth is estimated at $8 million, with much of his increased earnings attributed to his role in Hulu's The Bear. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, the star reflected on his career journey, saying:

I’ve been acting since I was 18. I was on this show ['Shameless'] for 11 years, which was popular, but I wasn’t getting as much attention then as I am now. I feel very lucky that everything’s been gradual because I’ve been able to find my footing already.

How does Jeremy Allen White make money?

The Brooklyn-born star generates wealth through acting. He appears in movies and TV shows and secures lucrative businesses, endorsements and partnerships. Here is a breakdown of how he makes money.

Film and television roles

In 2006, Jeremy Allen White began his acting career, debuting as Jack Phelps in Conviction and as Young Clive in Beautiful Ohio. His big break came in 2011 with his portrayal of Lip Gallagher in Shameless, spanning 11 seasons.

His fame increased in 2022 for his role as Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in The Bear, earning him several accolades. According to IMDb, below is a summarized list of the movies and TV shows Jeremy Allen White has appeared in:

Movie/TV show Year 1 Afterschool 2008 2 Bad Turn Worse 2013 3 Homecoming 2018-2020 4 The Rental 2020 5 Fingernails 2023 6 The Iron Claw 2023 7 The Bear 2022-present

Endorsements

Jeremy Allen White's endorsements and partnerships with luxury brands like Saint Laurent and Stella Artois have boosted his earnings. In January 2024, he became a global ambassador for Calvin Klein underwear.

While his earnings are not disclosed, the campaign generated $12.7 million in media impact within 48 hours. He commented on the brand in a 2024 interview for WWD, saying:

Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign.

How much does Jeremy Allen White get paid?

As reported by RadarOnline, Jeremy Allen White's salary per episode for The Bear season 3 is reportedly $750,000, up from $350,000 per episode in season 2. While his salary for season 1 is unknown, he has earned $11 million for seasons 2 and 3, each consisting of 10 episodes.

How much does the cast of The Bear get paid?

According to ID Times, The Bear cast has seen a significant pay increase due to the show's success. For Jeremy Allen White's salary, The Bear star's pay has risen from $350,000 to $750,000 per episode.

Co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach earn $100,000 and $80,000 per episode, respectively, while supporting roles range from $10,000 to $50,000.

Exploring Jeremy Allen White's house

As per RealityNXT, the actor resides in a 1920s cottage-style home in Studio City, California. He purchased it for $1.45 million in 2017 and renovated it in 2023. He also owns a studio apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

What car does Jeremy Allen White drive?

According to Tork Buzz, Jeremy Allen White's car is an Audi Q5, valued at over $44,000. This German SUV features a 2.0L inline-4 TFSI engine and a 12-volt Mild Hybrid system, providing an ideal blend of power and efficiency.

Is Jeremy Allen White married?

The TV star is unmarried but was previously married to actress Addison Timlin. They tied the knot on 18 October 2019 and have two children together. Timlin filed for divorce in May 2023.

By late 2023, reports suggested he was dating singer Rosalía. In the summer of 2024, rumours surfaced linking him to The Bear co-star Molly Gordon, with TMZ reporting a kiss in September 2024.

FAQS

When you are the star of one of television's biggest hit series, you naturally become the centre of fans' interest. Below are other facts about Jeremy Allen White.

How much did Jeremy Allen White make on The Bear ? He reportedly earns $750,000 per episode for The Bear season 3, totalling $11 million for seasons 2 and 3.

He reportedly earns $750,000 per episode for season 3, totalling for seasons 2 and 3. Who are Jeremy Allen White's parents? The acclaimed performer’s parents are Eloise Ziegler and Richard White.

The acclaimed performer’s parents are Eloise Ziegler and Richard White. Who are Jeremy Allen White's kids? He is a father to two daughters, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild.

He is a father to two daughters, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild. Who is Jeremy Allen White's wife? The talented actor is unmarried but was married to actress Addison Timlin from October 2019 until May 2023.

The talented actor is unmarried but was married to actress Addison Timlin from October 2019 until May 2023. Who is Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend? The Hollywood performer is rumoured to be dating co-star Molly Gordon, though this remains unconfirmed.

With critically acclaimed performances and a skyrocketing career, Jeremy Allen White's net worth keeps soaring. His role in The Bear solidifies him as one of Hollywood's leading stars, earning him not only prestigious awards but also significant financial success.

