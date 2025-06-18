Who is Matthew Broome? All about the 'My Fault: London' star

Matthew Broome is on his way to becoming a household name. He fulfilled his teenage dream of being a lead actor in a movie after starring in My Fault: London. In a February 2025 interview with The Italian Rêve, the heartthrob revealed the reason he said yes to the project, saying:

Bagging a leading role in a film has been my desire since I was 14. I agreed to star in My Fault: London because I knew director Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood would bring its storyline to life.

Key takeaways

Matthew wanted to become an actor and was fascinated with cinema from a young age .

. He auditioned for a role in The Buccaneers before finishing drama school .

. Broome has been romantically linked with his My Fault: London co-star Asha Banks .

. Scanty information exists about his family background, including the identity of his parents.

Matthew Broome's profile summary

Full name Matthew James Broome Gender Male Date of birth 24 February 2001 Age 24 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Bedford, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Caroline Chisholm School Height 6'2" (188 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Profession Actor Years active 2022-present Social media Instagram

Matthew Broome is a native of Bedford

The actor grew up in Northampton and attended Caroline Chisholm School in Wotton. He joined the National Youth Theatre and was a member of the Northampton Musical Theatre Company's Youth Society.

Matthew earned a Bachelor of Arts in Acting from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2022.

He enjoyed watching animal movies growing up

When Broome was around 7 or 8, he took his friends to the famous McDonald's for his birthday party. Later, he took them to the cinema and chose a film about a superhero dog called Underdog. While speaking with The Italian Rêve, Matthew disclosed that he is an animal lover, stating:

The following year, I had another birthday party like that, where we watched Hotel For Dogs. I love anything with animals.

Broome gained traction for his portrayal of Guy Thwarte in The Buccaneers

Matthew made his professional stage debut as Jack Virtue in Scandaltown. Later, he was featured in Twelfth Night as Sebastian and The Comedy of Errors as Antipholus Ephesus.

In 2023, the actor starred in a TV series based on Edith Wharton's novel The Buccaneers. Two years later, he starred in Amazon Prime's English version of Culpa mía (My Fault: London).

Insights into Matthew's My Fault: London character Nick

In the film, Nick and his step-sister Noah are romantically attracted to each other. However, they must fight their feelings as she navigates her complicated past.

During a February 2025 interview with Women's Wear Daily, Broome spoke about how he could see past Nick's stereotypical bad-boy persona.

Nick is not only young and rich but also races, street fights, and belongs to many circles. Inevitably, people have different opinions of him. But I could feel something deeper burning in him beyond the high-adrenaline lifestyle.

Matthew Broome wraps his love life details in a cloak of secrecy

On Instagram, Matthew has several posts with actress Asha Banks. Although this has sparked dating rumours, it is a promotional tactic for their film My Fault: London.

Broome has also previously been romantically linked with his The Buccaneers co-star Aubri Ibrag. While neither ever commented about the possibility of a relationship, as of June 2025, they no longer follow each other on Instagram, suggesting a break-up.

He was not always easy to find online

The actor has 933k Instagram followers as of 12 June 2025. While speaking with the Women's Wear Daily, Broome revealed that although he is trending, he has never been a poster on social media.

When we were shooting The Buccaneers, my fellow cast members tried to Google me but could not find anything. When the film came out, my sister constantly sent me TikTok edits of me. It was nice knowing that people were watching it.

In a February 2025 interview shared by AP News, Matthew commented on how he deals with online fame, saying:

Sometimes, I do not know how to react because seeing my face on TikTok is a new and interesting experience.

FAQs

At 24, Matthew Broome is making waves in the film industry. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How does one pronounce Matthew Broome?

Matthew is pronounced as "mat-yoo", while Broome is pronounced as "broom", with the "e" at the end being silent.

Is Matthew Broome married?

The actor does not have a wife or kids. Although Broome has been romantically linked with two of his co-stars, he has never commented on his relationship status.

What age is Nick in My Fault: London?

In the film, Nick is 19, while his step-sister, Noah, is 18. When the duo meets, they have an instant attraction.

From his role in The Buccaneers to his big-screen debut in My Fault: London, fans cannot get enough of Matthew Broome. His career only shows signs of going places thanks to his acting prowess and charismatic personality.

