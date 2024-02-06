Who is Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Queen's Gambit actress?

Moses Ingram is an American on-screen star. She is best known for starring in Netflix’s chess show The Queen's Gambit (2020) and the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). Even though Ingram is relatively new to the big screen, she took the industry by storm due to her natural charisma.

Moses Ingram at the Star Wars Celebration for Obi-Wan Kenobi (L). The star at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth (R). Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Little was known about Moses before her appearance on The Queen’s Gambit. However, she has always been interested in acting since she was a little girl.

At age 10, the actress enrolled in an after-school theatre program that would help sharpen her skills. But beyond her career, there are fascinating details to uncover about Moses’ personal life.

Moses Ingram’s profile summary

Full name Monique Denise Ingram Famous as Moses Ingram Gender Female Date of birth 6 February 1994 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Baltimore City Community College, Yale University Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Siblings 5 Profession Actress Years active 2018-present Net worth $500,000

How old is Moses Ingram?

Moses Ingram at the Essence 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Original

Moses Ingram (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 6 February 1994 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She grew up in a blended family of six kids.

Her mom was a teacher at Windsor Hills Elementary, while her stepdad worked in city operations. The star attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, where she graduated in 2012. She later enrolled at Baltimore City Community College, earning an associate's degree.

After receiving scholarship support, Moses proceeded to the Yale School of Drama in 2016. She graduated with her Master of Fine Arts in June 2019.

Is Moses Ingram her real name?

The Hollywood star renamed herself Moses after the biblical figure before joining the Yale School of Drama. Her IMDb profile reports how the star settled for this moniker.

When we got to Yale, they wanted us to register our names because this was the first time they would be publicized so people could see them. Before I got to Yale, I had been trying to make things work, but my name did not feel suited. So I prayed and asked God, 'What is it? I know it is not my name now, but it is something.' A few days later, I heard Moses in my head, and that was it.

Moses Ingram’s height

Actress Moses Ingram at the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival in California, USA. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: UGC

Ingram stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Ingram features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Moses Ingram do for a living?

While still a student at Yale, Moses took up various acting gigs. In 2018, she won a Princess Grace Award. In her final year, she received positive reviews for playing the role of Viola in William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

A month after commencement, Ingram bagged the role of Jolene in The Queen’s Gambit, a movie about a girl playing chess. For this role, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Moses then appeared in The Same Storm and The Tragedy of Macbeth, which premiered in September 2021. In 2022, she starred in Ambulance. Variety named her one of the actors to watch out for in 2021 due to her Emmy nominations.

The actress then starred in the Star Wars miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi. So, who is Moses in Star Wars? She played the role of Reva Sevander/ the Third Sister, an inquisitor. Ingram received the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Television Series for her performance in this movie.

She is set to appear in two Apple TV+ miniseries: Lady in the Lake and The Big Cigar. In March 2023, the on-screen star joined the cast of Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End.

Moses Ingram at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: UGC

Moses Ingram’s racial attacks

Ingram received hundreds of online death threats and racist comments for starring in Obi-Wan Kenobi. On 31 May 2022, in an Instagram story that has since then been deleted, the actress shared the bullying messages saying:

There is nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purpose even being here in front of you, saying this is happening. But I think what bothers me is the feeling I have had inside of myself that I have to shut up and take it. I have to grin and bear it, and I am not built like that.

Following this revelation, the Disney franchise defended and supported her.

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.

How much is Moses Ingram’s net worth?

Moses Ingram at the Obi-Wan Kenobi photocall at Corinthia Hotel London. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moses has an estimated net worth of $500,000 at the time of writing. Her income primarily stems from her acting career.

Moses Ingram is a young and talented actress determined to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With just a few acting credits, her fans look forward to enjoying more of her on their screens as her career slowly takes shape.

READ ALSO: Drew Starkey's biography: Age, relationship, real name, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star famous for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark, and The Resident. He was born on 4 November 1993 in Asheville, North Carolina, United States.

Drew Starkey's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in numerous other films and TV shows, including The Hate U Give.

Source: Briefly News