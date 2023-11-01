Tony Curtis' children: All about his biological kids and blended family

Tony Curtis was a renowned American actor known for starring in over 100 projects and sharing the screen with notable Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe. He left behind five kids, including actress Jamie Lee Curtis, but some were not happy when he cut them from his will. What did Tony Curtis' children think about his decision?

Tony Curtis passed away in 2010 at the age of 85 after suffering cardiac arrest. His net worth was estimated to be $60 million, most of which was inherited by his sixth wife, Jill Vandenberg.

Tony Curtis' children

Actor Tony Curtis (born Bernard Schwartz) welcomed six children from his first three marriages. They include;

Kelly Lee Curtis

Kelly Lee is Tony's eldest daughter from his first marriage to Janet Leigh. She was born in June 1956 (67 in 2023) and has appeared in several films, including Magic Sticks, The Sentinel, and The Devil's Daughter. She has been married to her husband, producer Scott Morfee, since 1989.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress Jamie Lee is Tony's daughter from his first marriage to Janet Leigh. She was born in November 1958 (64 in 2023) and is one of the most accomplished of the Curtis siblings. The multi-award-winning horror film star has been married to composer and filmmaker Christopher Guest since 1984.

Alexandra Curtis

Alexandra is the actor's child from his second marriage to Christine Kaufman. She was born in July 1964 (59 in 2023) and has appeared in projects like The Gold of Love, Inflation in Paradies, and The Excluded. Alexandra chose to stay out of the limelight in later years.

Allegra Curtis

Allegra is Tony's daughter from his second marriage to Christine Kaufman. She was born in July 1966 (57 in 2023) and has appeared in several German and English films and shows.

She lived in Spain and Germany with her mother, Christine Kaufmann, until she died in 2017. Allegra currently resides in North Carolina. Her son, actor Raphael Curtis, was born in 2003, but it is unclear if she is married.

Nicholas Bernard Curtis

Nicholas was born in December 1970 and unfortunately passed away in July 1994 at the age of 23. He was Tony's son from his third marriage to Leslie Allen. Nicholas was a keyboard musician and artist studying at the Museum School of Fine Arts in Boston.

Benjamin Curtis

Benjamin is Tony's youngest son from his third marriage to Leslie Allen. He was born in 1973 and is currently 50 years old. Unlike the rest of his siblings, he chose to follow a career away from the entertainment industry.

Tony Curtis' youngest son works as a bar manager and design consultant specializing in custom bars. He resides in Lincolnville with his partner and two sons.

How many wives and children did Tony Curtis have?

The late actor had six children, including the late Nicholas. He was married six times and divorced five times. His wives included actress Janet Leigh from 1951 to 1962, Christine Kaufmann from 1963 to 1968, Leslie Allen from 1968 to 1982, Andrea Savio from 1984 to 1992, Lisa Deutsch from 1993 to 1994, and Jill Vandenberg from 1998 till his death in 2010.

Why did Tony Curtis disinherit his children?

Tony rewrote his Will and Trust in May 2010, a few months before his death from cardiac arrest in September of the same year. He intentionally disinherited his five kids and left a greater percentage of his estate to his sixth wife, Jill, but did not clarify the reason for his decision.

The actor's decision to leave nothing to his children was not received well by the Curtis siblings. His daughter Kelly filed a lawsuit against Jill and others for making their father change his will under duress, menace, fraud, or undue influence.

Talking to Inside Edition, his other daughter Allegra expressed disappointment in how things turned out.

I felt like I didn't have the right to exist, and he loved me very much, and I loved him. That's why I believe it didn't come from him.

Jill defended herself, saying Tony informed his children about disinheriting them before he died. The actor reportedly had a complicated relationship with his kids.

What happened to Nicholas Curtis?

Nicholas reportedly died after suffering a seizure while at a friend's house in Provincetown, Cape Cod. He had suffered another seizure a month earlier and was undergoing medical tests.

It was later reported that he had died from a drug intoxication. Nicholas had stopped using the drug for a while, and the amount he took that day was too strong for his body to handle.

Who did Janet Leigh leave her money to?

The late actress was estimated to be worth $20 million when she passed away in 2004 at 77. It is unclear who inherited her fortune since details of her will have never been made public. Her two daughters, actresses Jamie Lee and Kelly, were the primary beneficiaries of her estate.

How many biological children does Jamie Lee Curtis have?

The Halloween Ends star does not have biological children. She and her husband, filmmaker Christopher Guest, adopted daughters Annie and Ruby after infertility issues.

How much money is Jamie Lee Curtis worth?

The multi-award-winning actress is estimated to be worth $60 million in 2023. She has been active since 1977 and is best known for her performances in slasher, horror, and comedy genres. She is also a children's book author.

Tony Curtis' children did not have an ideal blended family due to his numerous marriages and divorces, but managed to carve out successful independent careers. Most of them retreated from the limelight to live private lives.

