Pearl Thusi recently rocked the stage and performed live wearing a Tyla-inspired out

The actress/ DJ showed off her dance moves and banging body to fans, even hitting the famous Water dance

But netizens weren't too pleased with Pearl's look, saying her downfall wasn't a pretty sight

Tyla's signature looks inspired Pearl Thusi's outfit for Friends of Amstel. Images: pearlthusi, tyla

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi stunned fans when she rocked the stage in a Tyla-inspired outfit. The 36-year-old actress' look had tongues wagging, and netizens had anything but nice things to say about the Queen Sono actress.

Pearl Thusi performs in Tyla-inspired outfit

Pearl Thusi raised eyebrows when she hit the stage in a green crocheted bodysuit similar to Tyla's signature distressed outfits.

The budding disc jockey left little to the imagination when she shared photos and videos flaunting her stunning figure in the see-through one-piece at the recent Friends of Amstel festival.

The outfit, which came with matching chunky leg warmers, was designed by unLockedByDudu, who has made pieces for celebs like Moozlie, Londie London and Thabzie.

Taking to her Instagram page, Pearl looked back at the event and showed off her skimpy outfit. Twitter (X) user NalaThokozane shared a video from her performance:

Mzansi weighs in on Pearl Thusi's performance

Netizens weren't at all impressed with Pearl's look, and said she was milking the little attention she was getting:

Bluetiful_loner wrote:

"Knowing when to stop is very important."

Azandamashenge was unimpressed:

"Whoever is managing Pearl Thusi is failing her. Almost all her age group celebrities are evolving into businesswomen, and she’s evolving into this."

Bakanjaliberte asked:

"What's wrong with Pearl? Is she struggling financially?"

thulasizwe assumed:

"Bank account must be empty or thereabout because there's no way mama is moving this weird just for fun."

__T_touch posted:

"She's moving weird these days, and it doesn't suit her."

incredibleLebo was curious:

"Is this lady going through a mid-life crisis or something?"

Pearl Thusi dragged over performance

In more Pearl Thusi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' performance at Friends of Amstel.

While fans showed love to Pearl, some netizens criticised the actress' apparently underwhelming stage presence.

Source: Briefly News