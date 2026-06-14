WEST RAND, GAUTENG— Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Bruce Nimmerhoudt slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for capitalising on an administrative mistake that saw him named to the Emfuleni mayoral committee. He accused the opposition party of intentionally ignoring the obvious error to score points for their election campaign.

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Bruce Nimmerhoudt said he was not interested in being an Emfuleni MMC. Image: Emfuleni Local Municipality

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According to the Sowetan, the public spat followed an announcement by new Emfuleni mayor Hassan Mako, who named Nimmerhoudt as the infrastructure MMC on Thursday. Mako took office after the ANC recalled Sipho Radebe over service delivery failures. The DA quickly raised the alarm over the appointment, stating that it is illegal to occupy seats in two different local municipalities simultaneously. Nimmerhoudt, who has served as transport MMC in Rand West City since April, criticised the DA for rushing to the media with press releases instead of recognising a genuine clerical error.

Nimmerhoudt slams the DA

Nimmerhoudt clarified that Emfuleni officials mistakenly printed his name instead of Councillor Rowan Lewaak. He explained that in his capacity within the national leadership of the PA, he had simply submitted Lewaak's name to replace a resigned councillor. He emphasised that he has no interest in Emfuleni, has not been sworn in there, and remains a councillor in Rand West City. Despite Nimmerhoudt dismissing the event as a minor bureaucratic mix-up, the DA used the opportunity to attack the local government, claiming the situation proves the municipality continues to limp from one scandal to another.

Source: Briefly News