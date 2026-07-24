Clarendon High School for Girls announced the passing of Grade 12 learner Kristen Potter on 24 July 2026

Potter was a dedicated squash player who proudly represented Clarendon at a competitive level

The school described her as a cherished member of the Clarendon sisterhood whose impact will be long remembered

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Clarendon High School for Girls has announced the death of Grade 12 learner Kristen Potter, who passed away following a brief illness.

Kristen Potter was a Grade 12 learner at Clarednon High School for Girls. Image: Clarendon

Source: Facebook

The school shared the news on its official Facebook page on Friday, 24 July 2026, describing the announcement as one made "with deep sadness."

Clarendon pays tribute to Kristen Potter

Potter was remembered by the school community as a committed and talented sportswoman. She represented Clarendon on the squash court and was described as someone who excelled in the sport while carrying the school's colours with pride.

Beyond her athletic achievements, the school noted the broader impression she left on those around her, describing her as "a cherished part of the Clarendon sisterhood."

"Kristen's place in the Clarendon family will remain forever," the school wrote in its tribute post.

As seen in the post below.

School community in mourning

Clarendon High School for Girls, a well-established all-girls institution in East London, confirmed that the school community is mourning the loss collectively. No further details regarding the nature of Potter's illness or the circumstances of her passing were disclosed in the statement.

No additional statements from the school or family had been issued at the time of publication.

In recent months, the rugby world has been rocked by several tragic incidents. In December 2025, 17-year-old Gqeberha schoolboy Kungawo Booi died after collapsing during a school rugby match. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the Westering High School player passed away shortly after emergency responders had arrived.

The South African rugby community has also recently mourned the passing of flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

Young rugby star dies

Briefly News previously reported that a 16-year-old rugby player was discovered dead in a canal following a final, emotional exchange with his mother and a confused voice message sent to a friend.

The young star had spent Christmas dinner with his Rugby NoVeGa Under-18 teammates before he left.

Source: Briefly News