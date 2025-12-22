A teenage rugby talent from Italy has died after vanishing in the early hours following a team Christmas gathering, prompting shock across the local sporting community

A series of final communications sent shortly before his phone went offline has become central to police efforts to understand his last movements

Tributes have poured in from clubs and officials as investigators work to establish how the 16-year-old ended up miles from where he was last seen

Tragedy struck in Novara, Italy, as 16-year-old rugby player Dario Cipullo was discovered dead in a canal following a final, emotional exchange with his mother and a confused voice message sent to a friend.

The news about the young rugby star's death comes days after the South African rugby community lost flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who passed away at the age of 93.

Dario had spent Friday evening, December 19, at a Christmas dinner with his Rugby NoVeGa Under-18 teammates. Before leaving, he told his mother,

“Don’t wait up for me, I’ll be late.”

The dinner concluded around 1am, after which Dario went missing, sparking a city-wide search.

It wasn’t until Sunday, December 21, after the morning fog lifted, that a fire brigade helicopter located his body floating in a canal. Authorities are now speaking to witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the teen’s death.

What happened during Dario's final hours?

Initial reports indicate that Dario, along with some teammates, had consumed alcohol during the dinner. He was driven partway home by a friend’s father but reportedly asked to be let out approximately 40 metres from his residence. Before his phone went dead, he sent a garbled voice message to a friend, the content of which remains unclear. Investigators suspect an accidental fall may have led to his drowning. A post-mortem is scheduled to determine whether water inhalation or other factors contributed to his death.

Prosecutor Giuseppe Ferrando stated,

“It is still early, and at this stage, there are no suspects.”

Dario’s parents raised the alarm when his phone switched off shortly before 2am. His mother, Lorena, described the situation as entirely out of character:

“He never does that.”

The location where Dario was found near a motorway exit was roughly 2.5 miles from where he had been dropped off. Witnesses reported seeing him walking in the direction of the motorway that night. Family friend Marina Chiarelli said,

“We’re all trying to understand what happened, but it appears this was not deliberate. Why he ended up there remains a mystery.”

How did the rugby community honour Dario?

Dario was a student at a technical high school and a rising star in the Novara rugby scene. Sergio Manto of the Italian Rugby Federation paid tribute to the young athlete:

“Dario, just sixteen, leaves an immense void not only for those who knew and loved him but for the entire rugby community. He embodied the truest values of our sport: respect, commitment, passion, and belonging.”

Amatori Rugby Novara also honoured Dario on social media:

“We like to believe he is cheering us on from above, alongside the friends who have passed the ball before him.”

In his memory, a minute’s silence was observed before the Serie C football match between Novara FC and Ospitaletto at the Piola stadium on Sunday evening.

