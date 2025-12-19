Barcelona SC defender Mario Pineida has passed away after being fatally shot on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

According to local reports, the incident occurred when two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire outside a shop in the northern part of the city, hitting Pineida as well as his mother and another woman.

Ecuador’s interior ministry confirmed that a specialised police team has been deployed to carry out an investigation. Guayaquil has emerged as a focal point for gang-related violence and narcotics trafficking, recording 1,900 killings between January and September — the highest toll anywhere in the country.

Pineida earned nine international appearances for Ecuador from 2014 to 2021. He started his professional career with Independiente del Valle and joined Guayaquil-based Barcelona SC in 2016, while also having loan spells at Fluminense and El Nacional during his playing career.

Barcelona SC released an official statement on their social media pages to confirm the death of Pineida and sent condolence message to his family.

"To our members and supporters, Barcelona Sporting Club informs you, with deep sorrow, that we have been officially notified of the death of our player Mario Pineida, which occurred this evening," the club stated.

"This regrettable news deeply saddens everyone who forms part of the institution, and we express our heartfelt condolences to his family.

In the coming hours, we will provide timely information regarding the arrangements to be carried out in his memory.

"We ask our members, supporters, and the public to join us in lifting him up in prayer for the rest of his soul and to offer strength to his family during this moment of immense pain."

