DJ Warras' grieving family and friends gathered to pay their last respects at his funeral

A week after the radio and television personality was brutally murdered, he was laid to rest in a private ceremony

As the nation continues to mourn the late DJ's life, more calls for justice have mounted as fans and peers seek to have his murderers brought to justice

Late entertainer DJ Warras was laid to rest. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

A week following the senseless murder of beloved radio and television personality, DJ Warras, his loved ones gathered at his funeral.

Real name Warrick Stock, the late Live Amp presenter was shot and killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg, after being pursued by an unknown man.

Following his memorial service, which hosted family and several big names in the entertainment industry, DJ Warras was laid to rest on Tuesday, 23 December, in a private funeral service.

Held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, also known as Rosebank Catholic Church, in Rosebank, Johannesburg, loved ones gathered to pay their last respects and celebrate the life of the charismatic media personality.

As of the day of the funeral, police have arrested two suspects, who are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, 24 December, facing murder charges.

A live stream of Warras' funeral, captured by SABC News, showed a packed church with family and friends who gathered to honour the DJ's life. A childhood friend described him as "authentic and genuine," and said that people were easily drawn to him.

With tears in his eyes, he emphasised the message many people have shared about Warras' love for his children, saying he "lived for them" and loved them very much.

Paying a deeply personal tribute to their dad, his three sons were seen at the service wearing the Umqhele, a traditional Zulu headring, as a symbolic nod to their paternal roots and their commitment to carrying forward the cultural legacy he left behind.

DJ Warras was laid to rest in a private funeral service in Johannesburg a week after his brutal murder. Image: qondi_ze

Source: Twitter

As the investigation into his murder continues, the online community and his loved ones continue to mourn him during this difficult time.

Watch the livestream of DJ Warras' funeral below.

Fans react to DJ Warras' murder

Heartbroken fans continue to mourn DJ Warras' life. Read some of their comments below.

Amahashi_ expressed:

"May his soul RIP, and justice prevail."

RealYenaLoyo said:

"MHSRIP Pray we find justice for him and the likes of him that are still alive, still doing it for our people!"

Mqammy_Enhle posted:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace. You will be forever remembered."

SIMONPHIRI95 responded:

"Until we meet again, bro."

laurajanos7385​​ added:

"RIP, DJ Warras. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends. May your legend continue to inspire. Rest in eternal peace."

Mona-1910​​ honoured DJ Warras:

"A beautiful and brave soul who stood strong in his convictions and tried to fight against ills in the country for all of us as SA citizens."

latitaabuti8057​​ commented:

"I don't know what to say anymore. This wound is so deep. Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues."

Pearl Thusi honours DJ Warras

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Pearl Thusi's tribute to DJ Warras after facing intense backlash.

After she was called out over her "inappropriate" speech at his memorial service, Pearl gave her social media pages a makeover to honour her former Live Amp co-host.

Source: Briefly News