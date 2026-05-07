An American took to social media to tell people their preference for South African music over other types

The lady was explaining the biggest reason why she prefers amapiano and gqom when she goes out partying but her pronunciation stole the show

South Africans were in stitches after hearing how the English speaker thought gqom was pronounced

In a post on TikTok, an American woman was declaring her love for gqom. The lady gave a detailed and thorough explanation of why she prefers South African music.

An American passionate about gqom learned how to pronounce it after going viral. Image: @aminazena

Source: Youtube

Africans shared their thoughts on the video, and many were eager to let the American know that she was mistaken when she was talking about gqom. The video that the American posted on 5 May 2026 made rounds all over social media as South Africans shared their reactions.

In a video on TikTok by @aminazena told people that she absolutely loves gqom. The woman had a whole drum in her hand. The lady said that she loves South African amapiano and gqom because the beats are so syncopated. In the clip, she was pronouncing gqom as gkwam, which left South Africans reeling. Watch the video of the American raving about gqom below:

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South Africa jokes about American's pronunciation

Many people were in stitches as the American confidently mispronounced gqom. People corrected her in the comments, and she made a follow-up asking South Africans if her pronunciation was better. Read the comments and watch the second part of the video below:

Gqom fans were amused by America's video about South African music. Image: Spemone

Source: UGC

D B Dube advised:

"The best way to pronounce gqom is to make the sound that comes out when you drop something heavy in a water bucket. That gqom sound."

busie | 🇿🇦 was in stitches over the woman's pronunciation:

"G-kwam is aaaaaactuallly duuusting me I can’t breathe 😭"

Mbali_Mkhize🩵 warmed up to the American pronunciation of gqom :

"Prepare to be sick of me cause I'm never calling it qgom ever again 😭😭😭👍🏾 it's G kwarm 🥺🥺🥺"

moneoa wrote:

"I love G-kwam. I also like Heep-hope. ❤️✨"

sphe🇿🇦 was amused:

"G-kwam is sending me😭no girl please 😂"

Mdidiyeli Thathezakhe Qili also wrote pronunciation instructions:

"At the end of that sound when you pronounce it put M at the end of the sound gqom"

Chad-Lee added to the tips on how to say gqom:

"The G is pronounced like is Gustavo, then make it sound like a drop falling in water."

.Themba T-man was also open to the Americans' way of saying gqom:

"[ステッカー] I can’t lie G-Khwam sounds fire 🤣😭"

Other Briefly News stories about South African music

Source: Briefly News