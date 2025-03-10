SA proud after Germans jam to popular Amapiano song in local club

South Africans were proud to see just how the rest of the world rates them on a global scale

A recent video of Germans jamming to a famous Amapiano song set TikTok on fire with uncontrollable excitement

Social media users praised Mzansi's success in a thread of over 3.9K comments that helped generate 2.5 million views

A German DJ showed major love to South Africa after making the crowd roar at a local club.

South Africans were proud to see Germans jamming to a popular Amapiano song. Image: @Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

The young artist studied the kind of music that makes waves and sets the dance floor on fire with people showing off their dance moves.

A young German DJ, Alisha showed off her cool music taste during her electrifying set at a local club. The lady specialises in Afribeats, Amapiano, Dancehall, and Hip Hop.

The musician has travelled the world and showed off her craft by setting the dance floor on fire for many music lovers. In a now-viral post on TikTok, Alisha made a German crowd roar when she played Jealousy by Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU.

The song made big waves on TikTok and even had a viral dance challenge that reached many creators around the globe. The German crowd was excited to dance to the Amapiano anthem and showed off their TikTok moves.

South Africans were proud of their undeniable influence and appreciated the global recognition of their talented artists.

Mzansi reacts to Germans dancing to South African music in club

South Africans were proud to be recognised on a global stage and poured their hearts out in the comments of the now-viral post:

Amapiano reached an excited audience in Germany. Image: @rolfo

Source: Getty Images

@hlulanithetsongaprince was proud:

“I can't believe we are making the world dance to our music. South Africa to the world.”

@sunnyyyyyyyy1 chuckled:

“I hear my people but don’t see them.”

@Lerato Mononela explained to the people:

“The only embarrassing thing to come out of South Africa is Elon Musk.”

@BEEKZ🇿🇦 said:

“Amapiano uniting the world.”

@Pelo Joshua commented:

“Afriforum and the Orania brigade come see this. You can't stop the Amapiano wave.”

@Pelotha pointed out:

“It’s Only Donald Trump who has a problem with South Africa.”

@Siphumelele Zondi shared:

“Having partied in Germany, it’s amazing how huge SA music is in the club scene there. Old stuff too. I don’t think clubgoers know where it’s from, they just know that they love it.”

@Dumisani Dlamini411 decided:

“We should name the whole world South Africa 2.0.”

@BLUE_PANDEM thought:

“I feel like I should go to Germany.”

@Siviwe Kolisa commented:

“South Africa to the entire world.”

