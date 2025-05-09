A video of an Afrikaner man perfectly lip-syncing and dancing to "Ngishutheni" by Goon Flavour featuring Master KG and Eemoh has gone viral on social media

The man's obvious enjoyment of the song, along with his knowledge of the Zulu lyrics and his smooth dance moves, impressed viewers across South Africa

Women in the comments section couldn’t contain their admiration for the handsome Afrikaner, with many playfully fighting for his attention and praising his embrace of local music

A local woman shared a clip of an Afrikaner man vibing to a Zulu song. Images: @NolwaziMbatha

A video shared by content creator @NolwaziMbatha in May has captured the hearts of South Africans as it shows an Afrikaner gentleman vibing to the popular hit Ngishutheni by Goon Flavour featuring Master KG and Eemoh. In the clip, the man can be seen perfectly lip-syncing to the Zulu lyrics while adding some smooth dance moves, clearly enjoying every beat of the song.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Music uniting the Rainbow Nation

This heartwarming video is a perfect example of how music continues to bridge cultural divides in South Africa. Despite the country's complex history and ongoing challenges, shared passion for local music is bringing people from different backgrounds together in celebration of South African talent.

Whether it's amapiano, kwaito, or afro-pop, South African music has become a unifying force that allows people to appreciate and enjoy each other's cultures.

Ngishutheni, which roughly translates to "Why Are You Stressing Me?" or "Why Are You Pushing Me?" in English, is the latest hit from the collaboration between South African music legends Goon Flavour and Master KG, featuring the talented vocalist Eemoh. The song has struck a chord with listeners across the country, resonating with those facing relationship troubles or dealing with everyday stress.

The track has already amassed over a million streams across various platforms, further cementing its status as one of the biggest hits of the year. Its catchy beat and relatable lyrics have made it a favourite for both casual listeners and devoted music fans alike.

A woman shared a clip on her Facebook page, which quickly went viral. Images: @NolwaziMbatha

Mzansi ladies can't get enough

The comment section of the video was quickly flooded with reactions, particularly from women who were charmed by the handsome Afrikaner's enthusiasm for local music:

@NombuleloKazadi-07 playfully staked her claim:

"Step aside, ladies, I've got this🫸 Ninjani bhuti?❤️🔥"

@TemahlubDahkiddySthandwaSakhe joked:

"Should I take a picture though🤣🤣"

@ZahMkhulu showed national pride:

"Love you boy, this is South Africa 🇿🇦 Mzansi for sure 👌"

@BeautyMthombeni didn't hide her admiration:

"He is cute though, like very cute🔥🔥🔥"

@SindyMbatha was equally impressed:

"Aybo, what a beautiful man, Jesus!🔥🔥"

@OzzieCargoSibanda made a political joke:

"Donald Trump won't be happy, seeing you happy 😂😂"

@SelloanentuthuMahlonoko shared her expectations:

"When someone says they are white and South African, this is what I expect."

