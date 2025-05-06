A vibey baby girl stole the spotlight after she turned up to Pabi Cooper's hit while chilling on the couch with her family

The adorable moment was shared on TikTok, showing the little one being hyped by family members as she jammed to the song, with full toddler energy

Mzansi peeps couldn't get enough, with many saying kids have a special bond with the talented singer, joking that she should host a kiddies-only concert

Sometimes the smallest humans have the biggest energy, and one cute baby girl trended on social media after showing that she knows when a song is a hit.

The baby's video was posted on TikTok by @leratomasoeu312, leaving social media users hooked, watching the little cutie's wild reaction to the amapiano hit, and sharing their amusement.

The baby gets hyped on the couch

As soon as Pabi Cooper's Pabi Jo beat started playing, the tiny miss couldn't contain herself. She instantly started screaming in excitement, while seated and waving her hand like she was at a groove. With her pacifier in one hand and full-on vibes in the other, she danced on the couch, looking like she was ready to leap off. Her family was right there, hyping her like her biggest fans, while making sure she didn't fall from jumping up and down in excitement.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the little girl

Mzansi couldn't stop talking about the baby's wild groove energy as social media users flooded the comment section. Many users were living for her excitement and how she matched every beat without missing a moment. Some joked that the singer should open a crèche or host a kiddies concert, saying kids love her. Others even said it was her pure vibe that made babies connect with her instantly.

User @tshawe mtshiza said:

"@Pabi Cooper, have you noticed that you are the new Miss Rachel? Keep them hits coming, ausi (my sister)."

User @ithi shared:

"Wena Pabi Cooper wa re kolota (you owe us) as new moms, we can't have our phones in peace."

User @boitumeloramogale added:

"Being loved by kids is so underrated, especially as a public figure, stay pure pabi 🥰."

User @zamokuhlendaba30 commented:

"Guys, cocomelon is losing customers. Ngiyabona kodwa (I can see that) Pabi is taking all cocomelon clients by fire by force🤣🤣."

User @marciamaguba added:

"She started dancing at 6 months, please bethuna 😌don’t be jealous when she’s famous."

User @ontse2809 joked:

"She has been to grove before🥰."

