A mom's wild celebration during her child's graduation at a university in the Eastern Cape had all the other attendees in the hall looking at her

The hilarious moment was posted on TikTok, showing her rolling joyfully in the graduation hall, as if there was no one else in the vicinity

Social media users laughed hard, with some saying they'd be embarrassed, but others got her vibe

A mom was spinning but fell during her child's graduation. Image: @azile_mtati

Source: TikTok

Sometimes, joy just takes over, and you have no control. That's exactly what happened when a proud mom let loose at Fort Hare University, in the Eastern Cape, during her child's graduation day.

The unforgettable moment was shared on TikTok by @azile_mtati. It attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who found the mom's excitement moving and hilarious. They flooded the feed to share their amusement.

The Fort Hare grad moment chaos

In the clip, the mother is seen spinning in excitement, wearing gorgeous maroon pants and top set and heels. While spinning, she loses her balance, misses her step. The mom then falls on the floor, but she doesn't miss a beat. Instead, rolls over and over on the floor screaming in excitement, leaving the crowd in loud cheers.

People in the hall ululated and screamed as the mother embraced the chaos in pure joy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi chats about the mom's rolling scene

Social media users were left gasping at the mother's energy and carefree vibe. Some felt secondhand embarrassment, but most loved how she showed her pride without holding back. Others joked that social anxiety didn't stand a chance with her. Many even said they'd react the same way if it were their child, because moments like those deserved full-on celebration.

A guy's post of an excited mom went viral, sparking laughter online. Image: @azile_mtati

Source: TikTok

User @Malusiphewa said:

"What a superstar 🤞🏾😭😂."

User @Nopinki Ngono added:

"Good timing because uwile (she fell) 😂 wasele eyidlala (and started playing),"

User @Sizy the shower singer shared:

"Ohh man, yhini. Eish, we may never know what they went through before all this achievement God bless them."

User @Myza commented

"The rolling was a cover-up?! 😭 Oh mama I'm proud sana 🤣🤣♥️you rolling out of excitement wena babonise 😭."

User @Ziyanda added::

"Ewe uwile yena (yes she fell), and yes, she was rolling to cover it up...but the cover-up is worse than the fall."

User @Zosh said:

"As long as she fully celebrates your achievements, lol, ufunda has ups and downs, kakade."

3 Briefly News articles about graduations

A guy travelled to Joburg for his graduation, after TikTok users got him an outfit, and gave him travel fare, but when he arrived, he was told that his mother back home had died.

A local lady shared her chat with her absent father, who invited himself and his sister to her graduation, but she told him they were not welcome.

A young woman booked her father his first flight, accompanying her to her graduation, and captured every moment, receiving much praise online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News