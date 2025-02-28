A young woman shared a text from her absent father, who mentioned that he heard from her mom that she was graduating, promising to attend with his sister

In her response, she reminded her father of past instances where he refused to help her, listing them one by one in a video shared on TikTok

The post went viral, with many social media users praising her for standing up to her father, while others expressed admiration for her bravery

A daughter got a message from her absent father who wished to attend her graduation. Image: @amahle_ntuli18

Source: TikTok

The emotional impact of an absent father can be intense and long-lasting. Children, particularly daughters, often experience a deep sense of rejection and desertion when their fathers are not present to provide love, guidance and support. Experts say that these experiences can create lasting scars that affect a child's self-esteem, emotional health, and relationships.

When fathers refuse to fulfil basic responsibilities, such as offering financial help or being emotionally available, the hurt can become worse. One TikTok user @amahle_ntuli18 shared a screengrab of a message exchange with her father that had social media users flooding her comment section to praise her for her boldness.

The lady rejects her father's request to attend her graduation

In the TikTok post, @amahle_ntuli18 shares a video of herself facing the camera. The video moves to show a screengrab from her chat with her father, who joyfully declares that he heard from her mom about her graduating, promising to come with his sister and ready to take out his suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In her reply, she reminded him of multiple times he refused to help her, including when she asked for R50 to fetch her matric certificate when she requested help with her registration fees and asked him to support her umhlonyane ritual. She ends her message by firmly telling him he is not welcome at her graduation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises the lady for her bravery

The post went viral, gaining 698K views, 89K likes, and 7.8K comments from social media users who applauded her strength and courage. Many shared that it was about time absent fathers felt what they had been putting their children through, while others promised to respond with details when their own approached them.

A young woman reminded her father of the time he refused to give her R50 for transport to fetch her matric certificate. Image: @amahle_ntuli18

Source: TikTok

User @Mahlako shared:

"For all absent fathers, they deserve it. Can we see his answer ?🙏."

User @ShudusNancy added:

"You should have given him a wrong date. Aye no sis wakhe (so that he goes with his sister) a day after graduation."

User @Nosihle said:

"Sisterhood, girlhood, motherhood, womanhood, graduationhood, suduhood, the hood is proud of you! Congratulations 🥂."

User @Hlehle asked:

"Why do mums like updating their dad beat exes🤨?"

User @Oratile added:

"Oh yess sister🙌🏽... No one will ever understand the pain of an absent father.."

User @mamgo said:

"I love you so much right now!! You did good❤. Can't wait for my turn to tell him this!"

3 Briefly News articles about fathers

A tearful girl clung to her mother, missing her absent father, while her mother blamed herself for choosing a partner who cared less.

A local woman vented on TikTok about her deadbeat father, tearfully sharing how his absence affected her life and relationships.

A heartwarming video of a father embracing his daughter while a hairstylist worked on her hair moved online users, sparking a discussion about the impact of a present father on a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News