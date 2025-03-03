A father made sure his daughter knew she was in the wrong when he reprimanded and punished her

The disappointed man, who is known to make comical skits, made his two-year-old face a wall and put her hands up

Members of the online community applauded the father for disciplining his daughter, while others found the punishment funny

Naughty behaviour did not sit well with a fed-up parent!

A Nigerian father reprimanded his little princess and his punishment for her wrongdoings had some social media users laughing.

No time for disobedience

Actor and comedian Lasisi Elenu, known for making and posting skits online, took to his Facebook account and uploaded a video showing his two-year-old daughter, social media personality Rain Olanma Oluwanifemi Afolabi, with her hands up against the wall.

The little girl's parents often post videos of her adorableness, and she usually stars in some of her father's skits. However, it is not clear if the punishment video was something Lasisi pulled together for his audience.

While the upset father didn't share what the girl had done specifically, he warned her:

"There are consequences in this life. Why are you giving me attitude? Next time I tell you something, you must listen and behave yourself."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Dad's punishment humours app users

People on the internet rushed to the post's comment section with laughter and applauded the father for instilling discipline in his daughter at a young age.

Geepht Orji shared their opinion with the online community:

"It gives me joy to see that children are reprimanded for their wrongdoings. It's a way of bringing them out of the wrong path but should be done in love so that we don't lose them in the process."

Olayinka Oyewole jokingly said to Lasisi:

"She can't understand all these motivational quotes. Just tell her no more meat for her in the house. She will understand her crime."

Betek Yvonne laughed and wrote:

"We are coming for you. Who gave you the right to punish our star girl?"

Favour Peters said to app users:

"I love this. Play, and never forget to correct them."

Zibusiso KB Kholisa Mnkandla, who also gave their opinion, noted:

"Tough love. Teach them before they grow up. She's going to grow up and be one of those women who respect their husband because she is learning to respect her father."

Deborah Olayeye Oduntan added in the comment section:

"She's a good girl. I love the way she obeyed instructions. God bless you, baby girl."

