Nandi Madida and her husband Zakes Bantwini have two children named Shaka Madida and Nefertiti Madida

The Apple Music Africa Now Radio host responded to a tweep who lauded her hard work to achieving the level of success she has

TV personality Nandi Madida has given insights into her parenting skills and shared advice to other parents.

Nandi Madida responds to Elsa Majimbo

The advice came after Nandi responded to Elsa Majimbo's sentiments where she defended herself from people who assumed she pretended to be poor. Elsa clarified that she never said she was poor neither did she pretend as though she was. She said she worked hard to get to where she is now and she never claimed her parent's riches.

"I never pretended to be poor I just didn’t want to rely on my parents hence I was broke. And earned my own."

In response to that, Nandi used the 'ok' emoji.

Nandi gets praised, shared advice

Nandi Madida responded to an X user who lauded her work ethic. @Billa_bonga said:

"You have always worked hey!"

This allowed Nandi to give unsolicited parenting advice:

"It’s important that as kids growing up we don’t feel entitled to our parent's achievements or see them as an extension of ourselves, but rather a motivation to carve our own journey and success story. Raising my little ones the same was."

Nandi gets real on raising neurodivergent kids

Nandi Madida and her husband Zakes Bantwini have two children named Shaka Madida and Nefertiti Madida.

The Apple Music Africa Now Radio host shared on her Instagram account how it is like to raise her kids who one lives with ADHD and the other with autism.

“During a time of absolute confusion and just feeling overwhelmed by my child’s Autism diagnosis and was trying to find information on how I could be the best mother to two amazing Neurodivergent children. PS: At that time I didn’t know that I was Neurodivergent myself and officially received my ADHD diagnosis last year.

“When watching her videos, I felt that she took my hand with me and comforted me. I instantly would feel that everything will be OK. I felt a sense of ease and understanding when watching her videos. But also very empowered and motivated as a mother!”

Nandi Madida shows off son's drawing skills

At seven years old, Shaka is passionate about animation and exhibits a remarkable visual memory, drawing various styles freehand.

