South Africa has filed another urgent application at the International Criminal Court against Israel

Mzansi is seeking an urgent order against Israel's planned assault on Rafah in Gaza, which was given the green light by the Israeli cabinet

Continued Israeli attacks in Gaza have led to dozens killed and injured, leaving Rafah as the only remaining centre for habitation, public administration, and essential services

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has submitted another application to the International Criminal Court, seeking an urgent order against Israel's planned assault on Rafah in Gaza.

South Africa seeks action against Israel

According to eNCA, Rafah is Gaza's final viable centre for habitation, public administration, and essential services, including medical care.

On Friday, South Africa lodged the new application with the International Court of Justice. It emphasised in its application that Israel's actions have isolated Rafah from basic human rights, calling for urgent intervention and investigation.

It reiterated Israel's violations of the Genocide Convention and the ICJ's orders, urging compliance with court-ordered provisional measures issued in January and March.

South Africans mixed

While many across the world have thanked the South African government for standing with Palestine, many in South Africa feel that they should be looking after their citizens first before focusing on others.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Samashy expressed:

"While I love that they are trying to help, what about all the problems we face here in the country? Why can they not concentrate on what's happening in their backyard."

@ashkotbofficial shared:

"Order immediate ceasefire and stop arming Israel!"

@Noor praised:

"The great country of South Africa has not given up on the Gazans as they are still facing gruesome and vicious killings and now the intensified massacre in Rafah."

@Amwoga Khalwale chanted:

"We support South Africa."

@MOMARIO_RYOSHI asked:

"The question is, what are you going to do about it?"

@Margot von Michaelis suggested:

"SA should concern itself with the multitude of serious problems facing all its citizens before getting involved in any international concerns."

@Hope4SA Mpumalanga expressed:

"Looks to me like the ANC is getting paid handsomely to go up against Israel. "Bathong, concentrate on us."

