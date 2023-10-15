South Africa's international relations minister, Naledi Pandor, spoke out about the Israel-Hamas conflict

Naledi Pandor shared her thoughts, and she made it clear that her support lies with Palestinians

During a speech at the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, Naledi Pandora explained her stance on the Israeli-Palestinian war

JOHANNESBURG- Naledi Pandor is using her position as the minister of international relations to speak up for Palestine.

Naledi Pandor insisted that Mzansi should boycott Israeli goods after their response to Hamas' attack. Image: Horacio Villalobos /Anas Baba

The South African official gave a speech at Johannesburg's Constitutional Hill and took the opportunity to support Palestine. Mzansi viewers shared their thoughts on the Palestinian group Hamas' biggest attack on Israel.

Naledi Pandor stands with Palestine

Hamas attacked Israel in the name of Palestine. Israel announced military operations in Palestine in response to Hamas' actions.

SABC News reported that Naledi Pandor spoke at a conference by NUMSA and said that Israel should be boycotted due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

She also emphasised the African Union's invitation to Israel so that they can be observers at the African Union should be rescinded. Naledi urged the 54 countries in African to support her cries for Palestine.

South Africans share divided reactions over Naledi Pandor's call

Some online users agreed that South Africa should stop buying products from Israel. Others wondered why, and the Naledi Pandor had a different opinion after staying neutral in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Zk Emmanuel Zk wrote:

"What should we do about Hamas that killed hundreds of innocent civilians in Israel?"

Thomas Mgoba argued:

"Impose Sanctions on Israel, issue a warrant of arrest for Netanyahu, isolate Israel for targeting civilians, killing children."

Dumakazi Bathandwa Mophankomo agreed:

"This is the right thing.to those racists."

Maroga Tj disagreed:

"But we didn't boycott anything from Russia when they were bombing Ukraine mxm double standards."

Alex Mbande commented:

"Don't worry,it's just a military exercise,just as the Russians are doing in Ukraine."

Dumi Sangweni said:

"Good. We don't need Israel."

Cyril Ramaphosa backs Palestine

Israel has often been described as an apartheid state, and many South African officials have supported Palestine. South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, took to social media to show his support.

