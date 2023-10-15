South African President Ramaphosa expressed solidarity with Palestinians in light of the growing conflict with Israel

He is seen in a video posted on X extending his condolences after civilian victims lost their lives in recent clashes

Ramaphosa advocated for a peaceful Israel-Palestine solution to prevent the war from spreading to other regions

In a video posted on X, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed solidarity with Palestinians and their quest for peace.

“We have always made our position clear, we have always been in alliance with the people of Palestine and we support their cause unashamedly."

President Ramaphosa's message of peace

He confirmed South Africa's support for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasising its potential positive impact on the Middle East.

While wearing the Palestinian Kufiyah, an emblem of Palestinian resistance, Ramaphosa extended condolences to civilian victims on both sides of Israel and Palestine due to recent clashes.

Hamas Launches Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

The Gaza Strip, under attack since 2006, endured severe Israeli airstrikes that decimated entire neighbourhoods as part of the Israeli military operation called Iron Swords, initiated last week.

On 7 October, at dawn, Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in response to continuous Israeli force and settler attacks against Palestinian people and their property.

@alexsithole said:

"Sometimes you just need to keep quiet."

@goolammv wrote:

"Not a single Muslim country or Arab country has had the courage to say what the brilliant Cyril Ramaphosa is saying. Thank you President Ramaphosa ."

@goolammv commented:

"Majority of South Africans share the same sentiments as our beloved President Cyril Ramaphosa. FREE PALESTINE."

@NyKoMR posted:

"We stand with Palestine as a country, the president has spoken."

@Matash_SA mentioned:

"I can't believe there is actually something we agree on."

@Imdineshpurohit tweeted:

"I pray for all mankind. May there be peace throughout the world."

@RofhiwaPO added:

"South Africa must learn that somethings are for the big boys. Let's keep quiet like the rest of Africa."

