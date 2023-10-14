The names of the two South Africans who were killed in a recent Hamas attack in Israel have been revealed

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) made the announcement about the victim's identities

SAJBD also expressed disappointment with the South African government for not offering condolences

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

President Cyril Ramaphosa and rubble of a building in Gaza City. Image: Deaan Vivier and Mahmud Hams.

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Two South Africans who tragically lost their lives in the recent Hamas attack in Israel have been identified.

According to TimesLIVE, Marcelle Talia, a 65-year-old woman, was in Israel to visit her daughter, who had just given birth.

SA victims of Hamas attack in Israel

Wendy Kahn, the national director of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), explained that Talia had come to be with her daughter during this special time.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

She was shot and killed by the Hamas group last Saturday close to the Gaza border, in Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha. Another person who lost their life in the attack was Sa’ar Margolis, but there is currently no additional information about him.

SAJBD calls out SA government

The SAJBD expressed disappointment that the South African government did not offer condolences when confirming that two of its citizens were victims of this tragic event.

Dirco promises to assist SA victims

Clayson Monyela, the spokesperson for the International Relations and Cooperation Department (Dirco), mentioned that they are aware of this situation. Monyela mentioned that they are coordinating their efforts and providing consular assistance and services through their missions in Ramallah, Palestine, and Tel Aviv, Israel.

SA citizens weigh in on Israel-Palestine war

Read some of the comments below:

Emmanuel Nxumalo asked:

"Why they were visiting apartheid state?"

Mothusi Tladi mentioned:

"Apartheid can only be stopped by war, fight, blood split and innocent lives are lost during all this. Palestine should continue to fight apartheid because no one will help them."

Michael Jaftha stated:

"World opinion is changing. We all have internet. The Hamas strike, brutal yes, but it brought attention to the plight of oppressed, downtrodden and captive people.

Reggie Howard III posted:

"SA forces should join Israeli forces to revenge for the lives of the South Africans."

Malome Evans wrote:

"Power to Palestinian freedom fighters.✊✊"

Mzansi mourns 2 South Africans killed in Isreal-Palestine war: “This war should stop”

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are mourning after two were killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The SA government has confirmed their deaths and condolences are pouring in from netizens.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed that they had been notified of the deaths of the two citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News