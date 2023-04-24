A seven-year-old boy from Newlands West, Durban, was shot in the head outside a Millarina Drive home

Police in KwaZulu-Natal don't know the motive of the shooting or the identity of the assailants responsible

The young boys shooting is the latest in a string of shootings that have taken place in KwaZulu Natal recently

DURBAN - A grandmother from Newlands West, Durban, made a terrible discovery over the weekend.

A grandmother found her seven-year-old grandson shot in the head in Durban, KZN. Image: Darren Stewart & Stock photo

After hearing a loud bang while inside her Millarina Drive house, the granny rushed outside to find her seven-year-old grandson had been shot in the head.

Durban seven-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in head

The woman found the boy lying in a pool of blood against the fence. The grandmother and a neighbour rushed the young boy to the hospital.

At this stage, KwaZulu-Natal police do not know the motive of the shooting or who the assailants are, IOL reported.

The 7-year-old's shooting is the latest in a string of shootings that have taken place in KZN recently.

10 people gunned down in Imbali mass shooting

On Thursday evening, 20 April, a family of eight and two guests were inexplicably gunned down inside their Imbali house in Pietermaritzburg.

Within hours of the shooting, the four men allegedly responsible for the mass killing were traced 1 km from the scene of the murders. The suspects were caught doing a cleansing ritual.

Two suspects were arrested, one was killed in a subsequent shootout with police, and another managed to evade arrest, EWN reported.

South Africans are fed up with the prevalence of gun violence in South Africa

The 7-year-old's shooting floored South Africans. Below are some comments:

Vicky Kila complained:

"There's no humanity anymore"

Sharon Michael Hughes exclaimed:

"Absolutely shocking."

Bude Williams

"What, yo! 7yrs in the head, yoh."

Lavender Xavier Otis mourned:

"So tragic. This world is a harsh, cruel and savage place to live. Condolences to the family."

Sharon Michael Hughes

"Sadly, our country is getting worse by the day."

Ruksana Ally asked:

"Ridiculous. What kind of person does that."

Evans Opoku Gyamfi added:

"This world is full of evil people."

Limpopo police launch manhunt after man and women gunned down outside Thohoyandou restaurant

