A Limpopo father has been charged with murder after his seven-month-old son was killed in a pellet gun accident

During an interview with police, the parents claimed that the baby was shot accidentally while the father was hunting for birds

South Africans are unconvinced by the parent's story and have questioned how a pellet gun could kill an infant

LIMPOPO - A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after accidentally shooting his seven-month-old son with a pellet gun.

Limpopo police arrested a father who allegedly accidentally killed his seven-month-old with a pellet gun. Image: Stock image

Limpopo police were following up on a complaint after the baby was rushed to a clinic, where he was declared dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Disstraugt Limpopo parents say 7-month-old's shooting was a tragic accident

During the interview of both parents, police were told that the seven-month-old's father was hunting birds with a pellet gun near their Maololo, GaMashabela village home with a pellet gun when the child was unintentionally shot.

According to TimesLIVE, the gun was confiscated after the father was arrested.

Acting Limpopo Police Commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers condemned the incident and called on the public to practice safety when handling weapons, HeraldLIVE reported.

Limpopo 7-month-old's accidental shooting raises questions for South Africans

South African think the Limpopo parent's story doesn't add up. Below are some comments.

Magnesias MgKay Waga Matlou asked:

"A “seven-month-old” can't even stand on their own in most cases, how did this “accident” happen?"

Tshayizandla OSindisiweyo Sigege added:

"This doesn't sound like a mistake, the birds are flying in the air, and the child is lying on the floor... Very low on the floor since he can't even stand up yet."

Vuyi Xola said:

"Another Oscar . He needs to rot in jail. RIP baby."

Phumla PC Nkonyeni questoned:

"Something doesn't add up, where was the seven-month-old when the father was hunting?"

Pholisa Phila Bidla claimed:

"A shot from that gun is not child's play but never knew it is capable of ending a life."

