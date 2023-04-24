Limpopo Police are looking for suspects responsible for gunning down a man and woman outside a Thohoyandou restaurant

Police discovered the victims in a bullet-riddled VW Polo in the early hours of Sunday, 23 April

SAPS has asked for South Africans' help and requested that anyone with information come forward and help bring the murder suspects to justice

THOHOYANDOU - Police in Limpopo are hunting for murder suspects after a man and woman were gunned down outside a restaurant in Thohoyandou, Venda.

Limpopo police are looking for suspects responsible for fatally shooting a man and woman outside a Thohoyandou restaurant. Image: Darren Stewart & Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The police made the gruesome discovery in the early hours of Sunday, 23 April. A 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were found dead inside a bullet-riddled VW Polo.

The vehicle had Gauteng registration plates.

Limpopo man and woman gunned down at close range

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, preliminary investigations have uncovered that victims were fatally shot at close range.

Though the motives of the shooting are unknown at this stage, police have revealed that the suspects were driving an unknown white bakkie, TimesLIVE reported.

Police ask public for help in bringing Limpopo shooting suspects to justice

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers has implored anyone with information about the murders to come forward and assist police with bringing the murder suspects to justice.

South African Police Services (SAPS) posted a tweet requesting anyone with information can contact lieutenant-colonel Tendani Rambuda on 082 415 7154 or leave tipoffs at the nearest police station, on the crime stop number 086 001 0111 or the MySAPS app.

Bheki Cele reveals police quickly arrested 2 suspects for KZN mass shooting, found performing cleansing ritual

In another shooting-related story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele praised KwaZulu-Natal police for acting quickly in the tragic Pietermaritzburg mass shooting case.

Police traced four suspects about one kilometre from the shooting scene where 10 family members were gunned down.

The men were allegedly found performing a cleansing ritual. A lot of muti was allegedly found at the cleansing scene along with an inyanga (traditional healer) from Swaziland, The Witness reported.

Source: Briefly News