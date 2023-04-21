The gunmen allegedly responsible for the deadly Imbali mass shooting have been brought to justice

KZN police found the four assassins doing a cleansing ritual about one kilometre from the massacre scene

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed that the victims of the mass shooting ages ranged from 13 to 63

PIETERMARITZBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has praised KwaZulu-Natal police for acting quickly in the tragic Pietermaritzburg mass shooting case.

Police traced four suspects about one kilometre from the shooting scene where 10 family members were gunned down.

KZN mass shooters captured while performing cleansing ritual

The men were allegedly found performing a cleansing ritual. A lot of muti was allegedly found at the cleansing scene along with an inyanga (traditional healer) from Swaziland, The Witness reported.

Police minister Cele said that the officers managed to respond to the matter quickly and found the four suspects a kilometre away from the scene.

After spotting the police, the suspects opened fire resulting in a shootout. One person was injured, and another was killed. The last suspect managed to evade arrest.

Three firearms were recovered.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visits scene of Imbali mass shooting

Bheki Cele revealed the information during a media briefing at the massacre scene. National Police Commissioner General Fanni Masemola joined the police minister.

The four men claimed the lives of 10 people from the same family when they stormed that family house in Imbali, outside Pietermaritzburg.

Cele said that the victim's ages ranged from as young as 13 to 63 years old. The oldest was allegedly the mother of the house, reported SABC NEWS.

South Africans praise SAPS for bringing KZN mass shooters to justice

Below are some comments:

@callmesello2 asked:

"What was the motive for this worrisome killing?"

@Brian55475294 praised:

"Hands up to the SAPS."

James Judasse claimed:

"Police are working hard, shame."

Minnie Cooper Sthembile celebrated:

"Job well done."

Mokgo Rapita said:

"Thanks to the police, let's hope these thugs will rot in jail."

Paradise Malesele added:

"Let them rot in jail forever."

