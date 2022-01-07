The City of Cape Town's Fire Department has released a report following the fire at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town

The report states that it is not extensive but rather consists of observations by those firefighters who help to extinguish the fire

The report revealed that, due to the age of the Parliament building, there were few modern passive fire safety measures in place

The City is limited in the extent to which it can impose fire safety regulations on Parliament as it is a national key point and therefore does not fall under their direct jurisdiction.

Fire safety and maintenance at Parliament

The report revealed that, due to the age of the Parliament building, there were few modern passive fire safety measures in place, such as the lack of fire doors in the roof. This resulted in the roof of the National Assembly being severely damaged. The lack of firewalls also caused an increased spread, The South African reports.

It has been suggested in the report that there is a possibility that the fire did not have a single starting point, but might have started at two separate parts of the building, namely the National Assembly and Old Assembly sections.

Other issues cited in the report were that the sprinkler system malfunctioned and not been serviced since 2017, the fire doors were open on their latches which allowed the fire to spread rapidly and poor ventilation in the section where political party offices are.

Reactions to the Parliament fire report

"Thank you leadership for the transparency. I like your modest spirit. Continue being approachable as well and don't let power get into your head."

"Thank you for sharing."

"Thank you, Mayor and City of Cape Town for continuing to release the FACTS and the TRUTH. Pity the same cannot be said about the current minister in coming clean as to her mismanagement of state assets."

"A breath of fresh air, Geordin, please keep pushing!"

